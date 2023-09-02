Southside Elementary, Madison's new public school, officially opened its doors Friday, serving mainly students of color who have long gone without an elementary school in their own neighborhood.

At 501 E. Badger Road, just off the Beltline's Rimrock Road exit, Southside is nearly 6 miles away from Allis Elementary School, which most of the 400-plus students used to attend. The opening of Southside cuts down on long bus rides and, in a city notorious for racial inequities, puts a brand-new school in the heart of the Rimrock neighborhood, where many Black and Brown students live.

"We're really going to be able to create a better sense of community, as we're right in the community with the students," Southside Elementary School third-grade teacher Megan Mullen said.

The new elementary school is attached to Badger Rock Middle School and the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. It includes a welcome center, skylight-roof gymnasium and library media center. Kindergarten and 4K students started Friday to get acclimated before other grades join them Tuesday. Many teachers and administrators also made the switch from Allis.

The Madison School District bought the land for $6.4 million and construction was estimated to cost about $25 million, financed by a 2020 facilities referendum. Landscaping and playground construction at Southside Elementary are continuing, according to the district website.

The school serves an especially diverse population. Of the students in the area, 81% are from low-income households, 89% are students of color and 50% are English learners, according to district data from February. The school's location at the center of the community "provides one of the best walking options available," according to the district.

Mullen said attendance was an ongoing issue at Allis: If students missed the bus, they often had to miss school altogether that day.

Having a school closer to home will also create more opportunities for families to meet face to face with educators and see their students' school, she said.

Promoting unity

Staff at Southside Elementary are planning more events to bring together students, families, educators and community members. In the past, Mullen said, parents and families had to be shuttled in Allis Elementary for events like "Meet the Teacher," which Southside held on Tuesday.

As a teacher, Mullen said she's looking forward to being able to better understand the area where her students come from. She also expects students may find more success in the new space.

"This is really a building that they deserve," she said. "As a building gets older and older, it's a different experience then when you get to be in a school that is more conducive to student learning."

The new school comes alongside a broader renaissance for the South Side. Development projects range from the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, to a new Centro Hispano and Mount Zion Baptist's Family Life Center.

Nuestro Mundo

The opening of Southside Elementary is also making room for other growth.

With the Allis building freed up, Nuestro Mundo Community School, a dual-language charter school for kindergarten through fifth grade, is moving into the space.

The school rented space in Monona for years but actually began within the walls of Allis Elementary almost two decades ago, Nuestro Mundo principal Joshua Forehand said.

“In a lot of ways, we're coming back to where it all began," he said. "We still have several teachers and staff members who were working here back then. There's a lot of memories in this place."

Allis is almost twice the size of Nuestro Mundo’s previous rental space, Forehand said, adding that it was common for teachers to end up working with groups of students in the hallways due to lack of space.

Forehand is most excited for the opportunities to use the school garden, the large gymnasium and for the chance to expand Nuestro Mundo’s other offerings. The school hopes to add an early childhood program and is bringing back play-and-learn classes, where parents come to school with their children ages 4 and younger to work with early childhood specialists.

“Our kids are just going to be really, really happy here," Forehand said.