Madison schools wrap up summer camps for 300 elementary students

“It would be providing (students) a safe place to do their virtual learning,” she said. “When they aren’t doing virtual learning we would be offering recreation and enrichment activities.”

Roth said the summer camps were designed for families who needed child care for whatever reason. MSCR is a department of the Madison School District, which was able to provide bus transportation for children who needed it and also nursing support. In addition to providing First Aid care and the normal tasks a school nurse provides, the camps also got help with implementing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Each day, families and staff members completed an electronic health screening. When they got to camp the children and staff members had their temperatures taken.

The staff wore masks inside for the entire camps and the children started wearing them when Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order July 13 requiring everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask when they are with people other than their household unit in an enclosed building. Outside was different.

“If you don’t have pockets, you just put them on your chest,” said Ian as he pointed to where the mask rested as he was playing outside.