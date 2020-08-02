Madison schools wrap up summer camps for 300 elementary students

While most in-person camps typically offered by Madison School and Community Recreation did not happen this summer, the department found a way to offer them to about 300 elementary students.
On Thursday at the camp at Falk Elementary School it was "crazy hair day." Friday, the final day of the six-week camp, was “dress up as your grandparent day."
“I really like all the parties we’re having,” said Edith Shapiro, a soon-to-be first grader.
Normally MSCR would be running summer camps at 15 sites. The Cares Camps took place at eight elementary schools — Falk, Stephens, Midvale, Lincoln, Glendale, Emerson, Lakeview and Sandburg — chosen for their locations as a way to spread out the camps. They ran from June 22 to July 31, which is when MSCR would typically have offered an afternoon program after summer school. Enrollment was open to youth entering first through fifth grade this fall.
“This is my heart. I had to be here for the kids. They were quarantined, which is huge. I knew they needed support,” said Nakia Wiley, program leader at Falk. “I wanted to make it as fun and happy and comfortable as I could for them.”
Mary Roth, operations manager for MSCR, said the department is exploring the possibility of a full-day child care program this fall at an undetermined number of sites.
“It would be providing (students) a safe place to do their virtual learning,” she said. “When they aren’t doing virtual learning we would be offering recreation and enrichment activities.”
Roth said the summer camps were designed for families who needed child care for whatever reason. MSCR is a department of the Madison School District, which was able to provide bus transportation for children who needed it and also nursing support. In addition to providing First Aid care and the normal tasks a school nurse provides, the camps also got help with implementing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Each day, families and staff members completed an electronic health screening. When they got to camp the children and staff members had their temperatures taken.
The staff wore masks inside for the entire camps and the children started wearing them when Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order July 13 requiring everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask when they are with people other than their household unit in an enclosed building. Outside was different.
“If you don’t have pockets, you just put them on your chest,” said Ian as he pointed to where the mask rested as he was playing outside.
Social distancing was encouraged in the classrooms, which can be tough, Roth said. Students were outfitted with individual supply kits so they weren’t sharing things such as scissors and glue. In addition, the students were grouped by age and there was no intermingling.
“We had to do some creative scheduling to determine who was in the hallways when,” Roth said.
Sausha Allen, program leader at the camp, said running the camp under the COVID-19 protocols was hard.
The camps tried to make use of the outdoor space whenever they could, using it as classroom space and having students read outside, Roth said.
“We can be together and have fun (outside),” said Maleah McClinton, who will be a first grader.
Taking the camp outside was a good fit for Wiley, who got the children out as much as possible at Falk, which has ample outdoor space including shaded areas and a garden, and they went on walks and did bird watching. Wiley said the school is not designed for social distancing but the “great outdoors” is.
“It just gives them more room because they need it,” said Wiley, who has a master's degree in early childhood education. “We made it doable. We had to. … We’ll just get better at it.”
