Madison schools to take 'hybrid' approach to reopening in fall as state releases guidance

"There are many complexities this type of planning presents, and as we continue to finalize those details, we want to thank our school community for their patience and understanding," the statement said.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said more details, including what type of weekly schedule the hybrid approach will use, could be finalized by next week.

Return to classes

As the coronavirus pandemic intensified across the country in mid-March, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools closed — a directive that remains in effect until June 30, the official end of the academic year.

Throughout the spring, school administrators focused on transitioning to online learning and meeting the immediate needs of students, such as providing internet access and food. But districts have switched direction this summer to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

John Ashley, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said he's been telling districts that implementing the recommendations and guidance will be complex, challenging and costly.

"This is a challenge for all of us, but if you care about kids you have to know that the best place for kids is in school," he said.