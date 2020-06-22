Madison schools to take 'hybrid' approach to fall as state ed agency releases reopening guidance

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"There are many complexities this type of planning presents, and as we continue to finalize those details, we want to thank our school community for their patience and understanding," the statement said.

Schools shuttered statewide in mid-March as the pandemic started intensifying across the country.

Throughout the spring, districts focused on transitioning to online learning to close out the 2019-20 school year and meeting the immediate needs of students, such as providing internet access and food. But districts have switched direction this summer to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

John Ashley, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said he's been telling districts that implementing the recommendations and guidance will be complex, challenging and costly.

"This is a challenge for all of us, but if you care about kids you have to know that the best place for kids is in school," he said.

Ashley said the feasibility of following the guidance will vary across the state depending on how much money districts have. He said he doesn't know how many schools have already decided to reopen in the fall, but the guidance provides a "first step" to work toward that goal.