In the same week the Madison School Board voted to keep police officers in the Madison School District's four main high schools, at least one Madison school announced it will participate next year in an effort that demands: "fund counselors, not cops."
Hamilton Middle School said in an email to community members Thursday that it would participate in Black Lives Matter at Schools week Feb. 4-8. "Other schools in Madison" are also participating in the event, according to the email.
The BLM at School movement began in 2016, according to the group's website, and its first "week of action" was in February of this year. In addition to cutting funding for school-based police officers, the movement's other three demands are to:
- End “zero tolerance” discipline, and implement restorative justice.
- Hire more black teachers.
- Mandate black history and ethnic studies in K-12 curriculum.
Hamilton is offering BLM at School T-shirts for sale though the Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., at prices ranging from $5.75 to $8.
On Monday, the school board voted 4-2 to continue paying the Madison Police Department to station one uniformed, armed officer at each of the district's four main high schools -- East, West La Follette and Memorial -- but only after amending the contract with the city to stipulate that the district has the authority to get rid of any of the officers.
The board's decision came after a board ad hoc committee worked for nearly 20 months on whether to renew the contract with the city, and amid vocal opposition to doing so from activists with the social-justice group Freedom Inc.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has said the board's amendment Monday was a "non-starter," and assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen has said that any provision giving the district unilateral authority over removing a police officer from a school would not be legal. Both said state law and the city's police union contract dictate when an officer can be removed.
On Friday, Koval said that in general, he defers to the school district on curriculum choices but called the "fund counselors, not cops" demand "an unfortunate dichotomy."
"We would support more counselors AND cops in our schools as it is our belief that characterizations predicated on adversarial tones or couched as an ultimatum is unfair," he said in an email. "Cops and counselors can and do work collaboratively in achieving the best possible resolutions for our students."
Hamilton, MTI and district officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
In November, a teacher at Hamilton Middle School allegedly used a racial slur in front of students, and resigned shortly thereafter. The incident was the first of four incidents over the course of two months in which a Madison schools staff member used a racial slur in front of students. The other three occurred at Jefferson Middle School and East and West High Schools.
The teacher at East was a substitute and will not be working in the district again, district officials said. The district has refused to comment on the status of the two other staffers.