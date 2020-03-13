Madison schools to move spring break up one week, add staff-only days

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. Staff will update this document as new information becomes available and as we're able to answer more of your questions. Find a form at the bottom of this article to submit questions of your own.
The Madison Metropolitan School District will move spring break up one week and hold two staff-only days beforehand as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
The School Board voted on an adjustment to the school calendar in a special meeting Friday afternoon. An item attached to the agenda showed the proposed changes.
"(Interim superintendent) Jane (Belmore) has put significant thought into this process and there's good reason to make this last minute change," board president Gloria Reyes said. "It’s going to work best for our community, our teachers, our staff at this point.”
Spring break will be March 23-27 and March 19-20 will be staff-only days, according to the revised calendar. March 20 was scheduled for a staff-only day in the original calendar.
District officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said more changes would be announced then.
On March 11, UW-Madison announced it would suspend face-to-face instruction following spring break until at least April 10.
MMSD's decision comes amid a slowly rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Dane County, including a staff member at a Sun Prairie after-school program. COVID-19 is the disease that results from becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin on Thursday, but he and the state Department of Public Instruction had maintained that closing schools would be a local decision. Some other states have mandated closings in various counties or statewide, while others have acted more similarly to Wisconsin.
The district had been following guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County, which as of Thursday had said it did not recommend closing schools unless a case of COVID-19 was confirmed with a student or staff member. Thursday night, the district did acknowledge it was planning contingencies in case of needed closure and advised parents to do the same.
Concerns for the district include providing food for students who rely on school for meals and ensuring students have internet access to continue online learning if that is put in place.
More than a dozen other districts in the state announced four-week closures Friday, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Mary Spicuzza.
Earlier Friday, the national Centers for Disease Control released a "Considerations for School Closure" guidance document, which stated that "available modeling data indicate that early, short to medium closures to not impact" the infection rate of COVID-19, citing countries that did close school versus those that did not. It acknowledged that closure could be necessary "in response to significant absenteeism of staff and students," as well as for mitigation of the virus.
Some MMSD staff members had also begun worrying about the cleanliness in the schools. An email from West High School principal Karen Boran sent to staff Thursday indicated they did not have any cleaning supplies beyond an industrial cleaner to offer, and staff would need to provide their own spray bottles to use it.
“We do not have wipes,” the email, which was forwarded to the Cap Times stated. “We do not have Lysol spray.”
A teacher at the school who asked to remain anonymous told the Cap Times that they would usually be able to order those supplies through their departments, which leaves their access to disinfectant “typically very spotty.” But now, it’s at none.
“People are bringing in what they have from home but again we’re mostly out of supplies at least here,” the teacher wrote. “And custodians are so overworked that they don’t have time to clean desks.”
The district has maintained it is continuing “routine clearing protocols, with additional attention to high-touch surfaces,” according to its coronavirus informational page. LeMonds said in email the district was not aware of any requests for cleaning supplies.
“We are not requiring instructional staff to clean,” LeMonds wrote. “If they chose to spot clean their classroom they would use the cleaning supplies we are providing upon request.”
