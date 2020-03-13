Madison schools to move spring break up one week, add staff-only days

Some MMSD staff members had also begun worrying about the cleanliness in the schools. An email from West High School principal Karen Boran sent to staff Thursday indicated they did not have any cleaning supplies beyond an industrial cleaner to offer, and staff would need to provide their own spray bottles to use it.

“We do not have wipes,” the email, which was forwarded to the Cap Times stated. “We do not have Lysol spray.”

A teacher at the school who asked to remain anonymous told the Cap Times that they would usually be able to order those supplies through their departments, which leaves their access to disinfectant “typically very spotty.” But now, it’s at none.

“People are bringing in what they have from home but again we’re mostly out of supplies at least here,” the teacher wrote. “And custodians are so overworked that they don’t have time to clean desks.”