Madison schools to mostly keep 6 foot distancing as CDC says students can be 3 feet apart

The Madison School District plans to keep students 6 feet apart but allow 3 feet of separation in some circumstances, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday and said students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

“Although (the Madison School District) continues to review and refine its safety mitigation plan as new guidance from health experts becomes available, as a key safety strategy, (the district) will for the time being, continue keeping a 6-foot physical distance between individuals as the ideal distance to ensure the highest level of safety for students and staff,” spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

LeMonds said the district had already allowed 3 feet when classrooms don’t allow for 6 feet — if masks are worn and the classroom includes the same students all day, along with hand hygiene and screening for symptoms of COVID-19. That will continue, but if a student is unable to wear a mask, 6 feet between students must be maintained, he said.

Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County, said the department was reviewing the new CDC guidelines to see if they called for any adjustments to the department’s latest public health order.