Madison schools superintendent Jenkins recommends staff vaccine mandate

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins is recommending a staff vaccine mandate to the School Board.
"Yes I am recommending that we move forward with a mandate for vaccination," Jenkins said during a press conference Friday. "I don't do this lightly, because I'm not one that would just make mandates.
"We have, as a group ... studied this and we know the best path forward for our students, for our staff and for our community is to take the highest level of safety serious, and that's what we've done."
The board will discuss the issue Monday night at a special meeting and vote if they choose.
According to the meeting materials, the board will consider a resolution that calls for the administration to develop a plan for mandatory vaccinations for "all employees" while consulting with Madison Teachers Inc. and the Assistant Principal and Principal Group. The resolution would require administrators to present the plan for discussion by Sept. 20, with a vote at the Sept. 27 regular School Board meeting.
Any plan would be required to include information on how employees will verify their vaccination status, how employees can request an accommodation or waiver under federal and state laws and the implementation of employer-paid testing protocols for non-vaccinated staff, according to the resolution.
Less than two weeks ago, district spokesman Tim LeMonds told the Cap Times a mandatory staff vaccine policy was not being considered. After the Cap Times reported that, board member Nicki Vander Meulen publicly shared that she wanted a board vote on such a decision and supported a vaccine mandate.
"I am thrilled that Superintendent Jenkins and the administration have recommended a vaccination mandate for all MMSD employees," Vander Meulen said in a statement Friday. "I have been a strong advocate for vaccination requirements as the best way to keep teachers, staff, and students safe. I look forward to the outcome of our vote on this policy Monday."
Other districts around the country, including Chicago Public Schools and New York City, have mandated vaccines for staff without an alternative for testing other than certain religious or health exemptions. Other employers, including the city of Madison and Dane County, have announced vaccine requirements with an option to get a test every week instead.
No other Wisconsin districts are known to have implemented a staff vaccine mandate, though it is under discussion in Milwaukee after board members directed administration to bring a proposal to the board.
MTI president Michael Jones said Friday that 85.5% of members in a survey supported a mandate, while 10% said they wanted more information.
"I think that 10% can easily be moved to the 85.5% should the resolution pass, as we're working together on making sure that there are protections and a humane program that will respect privacy and be able to get those things done safely," Jones said.
He also stressed the importance of other mitigation efforts, regardless of a vaccine mandate.
"It goes hand-in-hand with masking, it goes hand-in-hand with also making sure that we are enforcing and following all the guidelines that our public health experts are advising us to follow," Jones said.
Earlier this week, the district announced a pair of major changes: new start and end times for many elementary and middle schools amid a bus driver shortage and a new virtual option for students in grades 4K-5.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.