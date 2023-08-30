There are a lot of moving parts as the Madison School District prepares to launch its 2023-24 academic year.

The school district has switched transportation companies, replacing Badger Bus with First Student.

The bilingual Nuestro Mundo school has relocated to the former Allis Elementary School. Families formerly served by Allis now get their own, brand-new neighborhood school.

Classes for most Madison School District students begin Tuesday, but students in 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades — students who are starting school or moving into a different building this year — begin Friday.

Here’s what to know as summer winds down and a new school year begins.

Bus drivers

In August 2022, the school district told the Wisconsin State Journal that it needed at least 15 more bus drivers for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

On Tuesday, the district’s new bus service, First Student, had three open driver positions in Madison listed on its careers webpage. First Student is screening and interviewing dozens of potential bus drivers every week, according to district spokesperson Ian Folger.

Driver shortages have caused problems in Madison for years, forcing districts to shift start and end times during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Districts have changed routes and relied on students’ families for transportation as well.

First Student already serves school districts throughout the state and recently bought Badger Bus Lines, the district’s former transportation partner.

Administrators are prepared for some “speed bumps” during the first few weeks, Folger said.

“We ask for a degree of patience and grace as we make refinements and necessary adjustments along the way,” he said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Crossing guards

A looming crossing guard shortage also has eased a bit since earlier this month.

The City of Madison will begin the school year with about 60 school crossing guards after a recruitment campaign this summer, said Yang Tao, city traffic engineer. In July, the city employed only 46 crossing guards in a mix of full-time and on-call positions.

Tao said the city will continue to hire additional guards to have on standby when needed.

He’s also asking residents to be especially safe on the roads as the school year begins.

“We’re asking the public to be mindful as the new school year starts for watching for kids, watching for crossing guards and just slowing down,” Tao said.

Teaching spots

There are 92 unfilled full- and part-time teaching positions around the district with less than a week left before school starts, according to Folger.

There are also numerous job postings for education assistants on the district’s career page.

There were 141 open teaching positions with less than three weeks before classes began in 2022.

The human resources department relied on the district’s pool of substitute teachers last year to temporarily fill open positions, according to past State Journal reporting. The district worked with universities to recruit recent graduates into open roles.

There are 208 unfilled positions in total around the district, Folger said.

Site updates

Southside Elementary School’s first students arrive Friday.

Attached to Badger Rock Middle School and the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center already on-site, the new facility is serving students who attended Allis Elementary School and Nuestro Mundo Community School.

Nuestro Mundo will move into the Allis building.

The district purchased the land for the Southside school for $6.4 million, and construction was estimated to cost about $25 million, paid for by a facilities referendum approved in 2020.

The summer phase of construction work at Madison high schools is winding down as well. Updates to West High School include a 10-lane competition pool and new gym. A renovated cafeteria, welcome center and music classrooms are among the additions at East High School, according to the district website.

Out-of-school suspensions

Among the changes Madison School Board members discussed during their meeting Monday was the final approval of a new suspensions policy.

As of Monday, out-of-school suspensions are no longer included in the district’s behavior education plan for all elementary students. This update comes after a temporary moratorium on out-of-school suspensions and several lengthy discussions about making the change permanent.

While administrators agreed that this type of behavior intervention is not effective and can actually lead to more suspensions in the future, educators have said using only in-school-suspensions can make it more difficult to work with parents or bring in additional resources.

The board voted against allowing out-of-school suspensions in special circumstances for fourth- and fifth-graders, such as the possession of a firearm.

Black students in the district have been disproportionately likely to receive out-of-school suspensions. During the 2019-20 school year, 60% of fourth- and fifth-grade students given out-of-school suspensions were Black, according to data presented to the board in 2021, when Black students made up 19% of the district’s population.

“It was highlighted that the very small group of students that would be eligible for suspension would be majority young students of color and majority young students with disabilities, and for that reason I think suspension is not the appropriate intervention,” board member Ali Muldrow said Monday.