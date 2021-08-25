Madison schools shift start times due to bus driver shortage

The Madison Metropolitan School District is shifting start and end times for many schools just over one week before the 2021-22 school year begins due to an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.
Earlier this summer, the district and its contracted bus company for grades K-8, Badger Bus, shared that they needed at least 30 drivers to fill the expected number of routes for MMSD students as full-time, five-days-a-week, in-person learning returns for most of the student body. District communications director Tim LeMonds said the district remains 18 drivers short of what it needs to cover all 115 routes required at the originally scheduled times.
The district hopes to go back to the previously expected times at the end of first semester.
“It is important to know, for those schools affected, the change to start and end times is only temporary, as the district continues an aggressive recruitment campaign for drivers,” the district wrote in a press release. “The district’s goal is to secure enough bus drivers and to make a shift back to the intended schedules after the first semester.
"As bus drivers are hired, the district will prioritize routes to those schools with the most significant time changes.”
There are now four different start/end times for elementary schools and three start times for middle schools. The times below do not include early release Mondays.
Elementary schools will run as follows:
7:30 a.m.-2:27 p.m.: Anana, Crestwood, Franklin, Hawthorne, Henderson, Huegel, Lapham, Leopold, Lowell, Marquette, Mendota, Randall, Stephens
8:20 a.m.-3:17 p.m.: Allis, Chavez, Elvehjem, Emerson, Lincoln, Midvale, Muir, Nuestro Mundo, Olson, Schenk, Thoreau, Van Hise
8:40 a.m.-3:37 p.m.: Lindbergh, Orchard Ridge, Shorewood
9:10 a.m.-4:07 p.m.: Gompers, Kennedy, Lake View, Sandburg
For middle schools:
7:33 a.m.-2:50 p.m.: Black Hawk, Sherman
7:33 a.m.-2:45 p.m.: Sennett, Whitehorse
7:33 a.m.-2:55 p.m.: O’Keeffe
8:23 a.m-2:30 p.m.: Badger Rock
9 a.m.-4:17 p.m.: Cherokee, Hamilton, Jefferson, Spring Harbor, Toki, Wright
The four comprehensive high schools will continue to start at 8:15 a.m. and end around 3:37 p.m., while Shabazz and Capital will start at 8:45 a.m. and dismiss at 3:15 p.m.
While officials had expressed hope earlier this month that schedule changes wouldn’t be necessary, the reality of the quickly approaching school year altered that calculus.
“These changes represent our best thinking in solving an extremely complex puzzle with the least amount of impact to our families, students and staff,” the district wrote.
Many districts beyond MMSD are facing similar challenges. The neighboring Verona Area School District announced schedule changes earlier this month and shared that some buses would be “triple routed,” meaning drivers would drop students off at one school, go out for another route for a second school and then a third after dropping the second set of students off.
In some extreme instances, like the school system in Grand Forks, North Dakota, busing has been completely taken off the table for students. This has sent parents scrambling to ensure their child gets to school and created traffic issues.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones sent an email to members Wednesday morning stating that the union “has been involved in these conversations to ensure that student, worker and community needs are protected during this adjustment period.”
The district is working with community groups to provide in-school extended day programming options before and after school, designed to address childcare concerns for those at affected schools.
