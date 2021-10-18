Madison schools see 442-student drop in enrollment

The Madison Metropolitan School District is down more than 400 students this year from 2020-21.
Enrollment data released by the state Friday shows the district lost 442 students, dropping down to 25,503, one year after seeing a 1,032-student drop. It’s a 1.7% drop from last year, following a 3.83% decline last year. By comparison, the district saw a 0.38% drop from 2017-18 to 2018-19 and a 0.13% drop from 2018-19 to 2019-20.
The district is down more than 1,600 students from the 2017-18 school year.
District officials had planned for a slight rebound in the preliminary budget this summer rather than a continued decline. The district is expected to produce its annual enrollment report in November, amid what chief financial officer Ross MacPherson told the School Board earlier this month is “likely to be a continuing downward trend.” That report will help guide early budget planning for 2022-23.
According to an email from MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds earlier this month, “A large majority of students ending their enrollment before third Friday moved to another Wisconsin school district.”
Of the students who ended their enrollment between last year and this year, 60% transferred to another district through open enrollment or by moving, while about 9.67% transferred to a private or homeschool setting. Another 14.8% transferred out of state and about 10% were under the age of 6 and ended their schooling as they are below the compulsory school attendance age, according to the email.
Public schools statewide saw a downward trend along with MMSD, with a loss of 4,311 students down to 814,101, a 0.53% drop. Last year, public schools saw a drop of 25,742, or 3.05%.
The 0.53% drop is similar to the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the state saw 0.5% and 0.45% drops in from 2017-18 to 2018-19 and 2018-19 to 2019-20, respectively.
The Department of Public Instruction stated in a news release that a fuller picture of school enrollment will be available in January, with homeschool and private school enrollments having later deadlines.
All numbers are based on the “third Friday count,” which takes place annually on the third Friday of September. The numbers are part of the calculation for how much revenue the district can take in and how much state aid it will receive.
The School Board will approve the final budget later this month, including the final revenue limit and tax rate based on the enrollment and state aid numbers.
