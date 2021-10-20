Madison schools see 39 new COVID-19 cases, 152 quarantines over past week

Among the district’s high schools, only West and East had new positives and quarantines — with one and five at West and three and 22 at East, respectively. That brings their totals since Aug. 18 to 15 positives and 306 quarantines at West and 35 positives and 188 quarantines at East.

West had more than 2,100 students last year, while East had nearly 1,700.

At the middle school level, Toki saw the biggest jump in quarantines but had just one new positive case. It now has 11 cases and 94 quarantines since Aug. 18. Last year, Toki had 620 students.

Leopold, Randall, Emerson and Henderson saw the largest jumps in quarantine numbers among elementary schools.

Leopold went from nine positives and 48 quarantines since Aug. 18 to 10 and 60, while Randall jumped from seven and 39 to 10 and 54. Emerson rose from seven positives and 43 quarantines to nine and 64, with Henderson going from 11 positives and 26 quarantines to 15 and 55.

District health and safety protocols require students and staff considered a “close contact” to someone who tests positive to quarantine. Close contacts are those who were within six feet of a COVID-positive person for 15 or more minutes within a 24-hour period, though the policy makes exceptions for those who are vaccinated and allows students to be as close as three feet and not be considered a close contact as long as both were properly wearing masks.

