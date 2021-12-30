Madison schools security official ghosts police in investigation of guns, stolen car

The man said "it did not seem that the subjects were threatening each other," according to the report, "but that they seemed to be showing off the guns and cars that they had in their possession at that time."

Shortly after the incident in the parking lot, a different Madison officer saw the Honda on East Washington Avenue at Blair Street, about two miles from East, and tried to pull it over but the driver "accelerated away from me towards John Nolen (Drive)" and the officer ended the pursuit, according to the police report. Other officers later saw the Honda jump a curb and driven on a bike path, and that pursuit was ended as well, the report says.

Later that day, Madison Police Detective Richard Friday got video of the incident in the parking lot from Milio's surveillance cameras and created still images of several people "suspected to be East High School students who interacted with the individuals said to have been armed," according to the police report. He then sent four images to Aguglia that evening, asking for her help identifying the people in them. Aguglia works out of the district's Downtown office but is at East regularly, LeMonds said.