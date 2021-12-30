Madison schools security official ghosts police in investigation of guns, stolen car

A Madison School District administrator overseeing school safety abruptly stopped cooperating with police who were seeking her help identifying several young people reported with guns near Madison East High School, including some who were in a stolen car later involved in a police pursuit, records show.
The report of the Oct. 28 incident in a small parking lot across the street from East comes after police reported in September that East's then-assistant principal, and current interim principal, Mikki Smith, told the parents of a boy who had been assaulted in class by two of his classmates that the boy's attackers were not going to be criminally charged. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds has said Smith's comment was taken out of context and she only meant the assailants wouldn't be charged as adults.
LeMonds said the administrator police contacted after the October incident, Gina Aguglia, co-director of the district's Office of School Safety, "did her best to assist the officer with the resources we have available." However, Aguglia, who did not respond to a request for comment, failed to follow up with police as promised after reviewing surveillance images of several youth police thought might be East students and who appeared to know the youth seen with guns.
"It was her determination after reviewing them further, the poor quality of the images would not allow for any definitive identification," LeMonds said. "Therefore, she decided not pursue it any further."
The police report of the Oct. 28 incident was shared with the Wisconsin State Journal by a citizen who obtained it through a public records request filed with Madison police. It says police were called at around 12:30 p.m. by a man who said he saw a Honda Pilot and and SUV-style Jeep driven "erratically" into the parking lot near Milio's Sandwiches at 2202 E. Johnson St., and that the people in the vehicles, who appeared too young to drive, appeared to be exchanging handguns.
Along with an increase in shootings in recent years, Madison has seen a spate of stolen vehicle cases, typically involving young adults and teenagers as young as 13 who often break into homes to get the vehicles' keys and valuables and then abandon the vehicles a few days later. The Honda in the Oct. 28 incident had been reported stolen and used in an armed robbery, according to police.
The man who reported seeing the Honda and the Jeep in the parking lot said the two pulled up next to each other and a backseat passenger in the Honda rolled down the window to display a "revolver-style handgun," according to the police report, while a passenger in the Jeep showed off two handguns.
The man said "it did not seem that the subjects were threatening each other," according to the report, "but that they seemed to be showing off the guns and cars that they had in their possession at that time."
Shortly after the incident in the parking lot, a different Madison officer saw the Honda on East Washington Avenue at Blair Street, about two miles from East, and tried to pull it over but the driver "accelerated away from me towards John Nolen (Drive)" and the officer ended the pursuit, according to the police report. Other officers later saw the Honda jump a curb and driven on a bike path, and that pursuit was ended as well, the report says.
Later that day, Madison Police Detective Richard Friday got video of the incident in the parking lot from Milio's surveillance cameras and created still images of several people "suspected to be East High School students who interacted with the individuals said to have been armed," according to the police report. He then sent four images to Aguglia that evening, asking for her help identifying the people in them. Aguglia works out of the district's Downtown office but is at East regularly, LeMonds said.
Aguglia hadn't replied by about 1 p.m. the next day, a Friday, so the detective called and left a voicemail early that afternoon and then called again but was cut off while on hold waiting for Aguglia to pick up the phone, he reported. LeMonds said police did not use the district's 24-hour emergency line to contact staff, which he said is not only for emergencies.
Aguglia responded to the detective by email three days later by saying she had been out of the office for some of that time and would share the surveillance images with East staff unless he wanted to meet with staff himself, according to the report and emails between Aguglia and Friday. The detective responded the next day that he'd like her to coordinate sharing the images with staff and she told him she'd do that and get back to him by the end of the next day, Nov. 4, according to the emails. That didn't happen, and LeMonds said she never shared the images with East staff.
The Madison School Board voted to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from Madison's four main high schools in June 2020, but this past fall is the first in decades without the officers because school was fully online for most of the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted in February to adopt 16 recommendations from a district Safety and Security ad hoc committee, including one requiring debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, "what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement."
LeMonds said the district has "absolutely not" told staff to avoid cooperating with law enforcement and that the current "protocol does not encourage staff to avoid contacting police."
"Rather, it further defines when staff have discretion to notify police or not," he said.
According to her biography on the School District's website, Aguglia "is committed to teaching and coaching educators in evidence-based critical response with alternative forms of mental health support as a tool to reduce violence in school buildings, promote mental health support as a first response, and minimize reactionary and exclusionary practices, specifically resulting in disproportionate rates of students of color in behavioral referral data and the justice system."
