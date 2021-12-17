Madison schools record new COVID case record for this year; cases rise in Dane County

The seven-day case-rate in the Madison School District is again the highest since the start of the school year, with 142 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the week ending Sunday.
Just last week the district recorded its now-second-highest case count of 130 cases in a seven-day period.
The district, with an enrollment of roughly 26,000 students, recorded 1,666 close contacts in the past 14 days, compared with 817 close contacts recorded in the previous two-week period. Memorial High School recorded 210 close contacts, while West High School recorded 187, Black Hawk Middle School recorded 152 and East High School recorded 120.
COVID-19 cases across Dane County have decreased nearly 23% during the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased nearly 5%, according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite roughly 76% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 50% of previously vaccinated eligible residents having received a booster.
The infection rate among children in Dane County remains high, with about 59 cases per 100,000 children ages 5-7, and 62 cases per 100,000 children ages 8-11. Those are nearly three times higher than the rate for adults ages 50-59, or 21 cases per 100,000.
Across the state, nearly 100,000 children ages 5-11, roughly 20% of that population, have been inoculated against the virus since they were made eligible for vaccination in early November, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake said at the beginning of December.
SSM Health and the Madison School District will again offer on-site vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11 into January. The events, which provide scheduled vaccination times for students, will take place at the following sites:
- Nuestro Mundo Elementary: Friday, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
- Kennedy Elementary: Jan. 11 beginning at 3 p.m.; will also be open to families staying at the Salvation Army shelter in Madison.
- Lindbergh Elementary: Jan. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
- Hawthorne, Sandburg and Emerson elementary schools: Jan. 20 beginning at 3 p.m.
- The Madison School District held its first school-based vaccine clinics for students ages 5-11 in November, providing an opportunity for roughly 380 students to be inoculated at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
- In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. Many Dane County school districts have also had an increase in the number of cases and quarantines in the past two weeks.
- The Waunakee School District saw a drop in cases during that time. The Stoughton School District saw the number of COVID cases remain the same, while the number of quarantines decreased. The number of COVID cases in the Verona School District remained the same.
Around the county
Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
Mount Horeb: 31 cases during the past week in a district of 2,500 students. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as close contact to a COVID-19 case.
Waunakee: 17 cases and required 56 to quarantine during the past week in a district of 4,400 students.
Middleton-Cross Plains: 32 cases and 86 close contacts among students and staff this past week in a district of 7,500 students.
DeForest: 25 cases and 82 quarantined this week in a district of 3,800 students.
Belleville: 13 cases and 61 students and staff quarantined this week in a district of 900 students.
Wisconsin Heights: 46 cases between the start of the school year and Thursday in a district of 700.
Monona Grove: Between 40 and 44 cases among students and staff last week in a district of 3,600.
Stoughton: 21 cases among students and staff and 43 students and staff members quarantined this past week in a district of 2,900.
Cambridge: 51 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Dec. 16 in a district of 900 students.
Verona: 21 cases among students and staff in the past seven days in a district of 5,700 students.
Oregon: 29 cases past week in a district of 4,100 students.
McFarland: 29 active cases on Wednesday in a district of 2,400.
Sun Prairie: 47 cases in the past seven days in a district of 8,300.
Editor's note: The story was updated to reflect the Madison School District's changes to how it reports COVID data. Data are now reported for weeks running Monday through Sunday and includes those who have had close contact with a COVID-infected person, rather than those who are quarantined.
COVID cases across Dane County have increased nearly 49% over the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased 10%.