Madison schools kick off the new year with cellphone restrictions to put learning first

New cellphone policies at a number of the Madison School District middle and high schools are among a litany of changes for students to navigate as they returned to the halls of learning Thursday.

Those changes this school year include new principals at the helm of more than half a dozen schools, construction work at the four main high schools and a shift from requiring masks in school buildings to a mask-optional policy. But new cellphone policies, some handed down by building administration in the week before the first day of school and some still to roll out, appeared top of mind to many students and parents Thursday.

“My sixth grader doesn’t even carry a cellphone yet, so I think it’s overall a positive thing,” said Brian O’Callaghan, during student drop off at Sennett on Thursday. “I have an eighth grader as well, she’s starting tomorrow and I think it would be better for her to not be using her phone throughout the day.”

The policy already aligned with the rules Sandra Avila had set at home for her Sennett sixth grader. Prior to the new policy, Avila’s daughter brought her cellphone to school but was required to keep it turned off and in her book bag during the school day.

“The only reason she would be able to take it out is if something (an emergency) is happening or if she’s outside and waiting for me,” Avila said.

Tory World, also a parent of a sixth grader at Sennett, said he felt good about the policy – as long as the school building remains secure.

“For me, the cellphone has always been a safety thing,” he said.

So far, Toki, O’Keeffe and Sennett middle schools and La Follette High School have introduced new cellphone policies in an effort to ensure learning takes precedence in the school building. East High School is expected to communicate its cellphone policy to students and families early next week.

Schools have been given more leeway in how to monitor cellphone usage in buildings by the district and are being nudged in the direction of a more restrictive approach, according to a document circulating among district staff. The Madison School Board is expected to discuss revisions to the district's cellphone policy during later this month.

At O’Keeffe, students are required to keep their cellphones off and out of sight, in a pocket or book bag, from first to last bell. At Toki, parents were required to sign and return a form that said phones can only be used during lunch and recess and teachers will have some sort of locked pouches to keep them in during class, or the students can leave them in their lockers. Disciplinary actions for violating the new policies range anywhere from a verbal warning for the first offense to confiscation of the device and returning it only to the student’s parent or guardian for the third offense.

“Cellphones distract from learning so we want to make sure we put our students in a place to be successful, therefore cellphones are not going to be present in our building so students can learn and be ready for the world,” said Jeffery Copeland, Sennett’s new principal. Teachers are also required to follow Sennett's new cellphone guidance and instead use radios to communicate while in the building.

Copeland said he’s received positive feedback from parents who are excited about the new policy, which was communicated to parents in an email last Friday and states “cellphones must be turned off and cannot be visible on campus during the school day” or during after-school programs by the district’s recreational organization, Madison School and Community Recreation. Students can have phones to “support student safety before and after school, but during the school day devices are not to be seen or heard,” the email says.

Martin Hardick, a sixth grader at Sennett said he’s confident he’ll be able to handle the school’s new no-phone policy – he can go “like two weeks without it,” he said. But his father, John Hardick, expressed more concern. While he feels like the policy is OK, he said he would prefer the ease of being able to communicate with his children if plans change for school pick up, or if an emergency takes place at the school.

“Last year (at La Follette) when they had a lockdown or somebody brought a gun, my daughter was able to text me right away,” he said, referring to an incident in which a student brought a loaded handgun to the school last year.

“I knew something was going on, rather than get a kind of strange text from the school that says, ‘We’ve had an incident’ and you’re like ‘OK, what are they talking about?’” he said. His daughter will be a junior at La Follette this year.

Parents at La Follette received notice in August about the new cellphone policy that will require students to put their phones, face-down and with notifications silenced, in pencil boxes on their desks once the class bell rings. Teachers will also use signs signaling “boxed” and “unboxed” times, and students who use their phones during “boxed” times will be subject to discipline.

Emely Borjaslara, a freshman at the school, said she spends a lot of time on her phone but doesn’t think she’ll have a problem putting it away for the day.

Janiya Jackson, also a freshman at La Follette, said she agreed with the need to create some form of policy regarding cellphone use but said she’s wary of the requirements.

“I don’t really agree with putting it in a pencil case because what if you need it or what if something private is happening and you need to have your phone on you in case of a personal, private text,” she said.

Ruby Iwanski, also freshman at La Follette, took a more hard-lined stance against the policy.

“I just don’t really like the idea,” she said. “It’s kind of restricting.”