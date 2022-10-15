Madison schools get more state aid, but forecast worries board members

The Madison School District is getting a slight bump in state aid for the 2022-23 budget, which could mean local school taxes will drop this year.

After that, however, district officials expect state aid to decrease again and they're nervously eying future finances.

According to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Friday, the school district is receiving a little over $44.2 million in general aid for this year's budget. That's more than school district officials originally anticipated and up nearly 10% from the $40.3 million the school district received last year.

The reason for the bump? Property values in the district fell 0.43 percent in 2021, led by a big reduction in the value of commercial property.

Each budget cycle, school districts rely on a combination of state general aid and local tax dollars, in addition to other funding sources like grants, for their revenue. The amount of state aid a district receives is based on the previous year's data, a calculation based on enrollment, property values and state shared costs.

More state aid doesn't mean school districts can spend more money, because the state caps how much revenue school districts can collect. Instead, more state aid shifts some of the tax burden off of local property owners.

Ross MacPherson, the school district's chief financial officer, told members of the Madison School Board at a work group meeting Monday that the bump in state aid is going to be "short lived."

In 2022, the equalized value of property in the school district increased by more than 16%, which will affect next year's budget.

"The higher property value we have, the less aid we receive," MacPherson said.

District officials had estimated a 7% increase in state aid and, using that projection, discussed the district's finances Monday.

Based on Monday's numbers, the owner of an average home in Madison valued at $376,900 would pay about $3,765 on the school district's portion of their tax bill next year, or $56 less than this year.

Prior to the DPI's final numbers, the district said it would seek a 1.73% increase in its tax levy to just over $363 million.

The DPI's numbers help the board solidify the 2023-23 budget. But beyond that, the forecast is murky.

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal, MacPherson said, "We know very little about what the 2023-25 state budget will look like by next October. If conditions stay the same, it will apply downward pressure to our aid eligibility for 2023-24."

Adding uncertainty to the budget planning: Revenue limits are largely based on enrollment numbers, and the Madison School District enrollment continues to decline.

Aid is partly based on a three-year rolling average, and this year's numbers haven't been finalized. But the headcount from last year to this year dropped by 72 students.

The state Legislature also could adjust districts' revenue limits when lawmakers put together the next biennial budget. The Legislature did not increase school districts' revenue limits in the last budget.

The school district's 2022-23 budget has increased from the preliminary $561 million budget adopted in June, though MacPherson did not have the final bottom line calculated as of Friday. The district's operating fund expenses have increased by about $28.6 million, though, which accounts for new staff raises and additional programs. As numbers continue to be finalized and readjusted, this bottom line could still change before the budget is officially adopted on Oct. 31.

The $5 pay increase that was given to support staff last month is factored into the budget update. The district is dipping into reserve funds and federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the raises, though, and the school board already is thinking about the long-term sustainability of those raises.

"We have extended ourselves beyond a balanced budget with this calculated use of fund balance to make this historical investment in our hourly staff," board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said, "which we have heard is very important.

"I do want to recognize that our obligation in the next year's planning and budget is to make the structural changes that we indicated would be needed to balance this investment and not create a structural deficit for future budgets," she said. Some of those proposed structural changes include repurposing or eliminating 100 positions in the district.

"I know this discussion tonight is about the 2022-23 budget, but beyond this year I'm concerned about future budgets and the future of funding for public education in Wisconsin," she said.

Board member Savion Castro said, "I think we're going to have to look at another referendum in the coming year or two, given our fiscal situation."