Enrollment in the Madison School District has declined by 500 students since last year, continuing a yearslong trend attributed to lower birth rates and increasing numbers of students opting to enroll outside the district.

There are about 25,000 full-time students enrolled districtwide, according to data presented to the Madison School Board. The board discussed the numbers and the financial implications of declining enrollment during a work group meeting Monday night.

Enrollment is one of the factors used to calculate a district’s revenue limit, a per-pupil amount that determines how much general state aid and property taxes each district can collect.

Although this limit was increased by $325 per student in the 2023-25 biennial budget, declining enrollment will likely still have an impact, according to assistant superintendent for financial services Bob Soldner.

“Our historical trends continue to show us losing students, which has serious consequences to our revenue limit,” Soldner said Monday.

Administrators also attributed the decrease to fewer students participating in summer school this year, likely due to limited classroom space while many schools are under construction. Soldner said he anticipates summer school enrollment to rebound next year.

Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad said the shrinking enrollment isn’t affecting one particular grade level or school, but is spread around the district.

“We’ve had a couple schools blooming ... and other schools that may have lost a little bit of enrollment, they just have smaller class sizes,” Kvistad said.

Declining enrollment is nothing new for the School Board and district administrators. Data presented to the School Board in December 2022 showed this trend is expected to continue for at least another five years.

Administrators will get a more complete picture of student enrollment as the semester progresses. They are required to report final numbers to the state Department of Public Instruction for a third Friday enrollment count.

Budget amendment process

The board also discussed on Monday potential changes to the way budget amendments are suggested and reviewed. The board is preparing to vote on the final version of the district’s 2023-24 budget next month, after approving a preliminary version in June.

The changes would make it so board members need to submit a request to the district’s deputy superintendent in order to make an amendment to the budget. These requests would need to be received five business days before the board meets.

Soldner said the request would also need to acknowledge the financial effect of a proposed change. He cited the recent pay increases for teaching staff and custodians as an example, which he said collectively cost the district an additional $30 million in ongoing expenses.

“We want you to be thinking as board members, ‘what is the cost?’” Soldner said.

Several board members said they felt comfortable with the potential changes, but board member Blair Mosner Feltham said she felt “anxious.” She said she wanted to ensure the board can focus on its priorities without getting caught up in the financial details.

“Sometimes I feel like I want to be able to say ‘here’s what I think is important, you figure out what needs to move around to pay for it,’” Mosner Feltham said.