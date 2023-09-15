Initial estimates show student enrollment is continuing to decline in Madison School District, following a yearslong trend attributed to declining birth rates nationwide and increasing numbers of students opting to enroll outside the district.

According to school board materials released Friday, enrollment currently sits at about 25,700 students. This is about 500 students less than last school year.

The school board will discuss the numbers in further detail during a work group meeting on Monday.

However, the declining enrollment is not catching district administrators by surprise. Data presented to the school board in December 2022 showed this trend is expected to continue for at least another five years.

The new estimates also show a continued decline in the number of students who attended summer school this year, down to 300 students.

"Compared to prior years, (the Madison School District) had limited access to classrooms as a result of the extensive construction at the comprehensive high schools and renovations at other schools," the materials read.