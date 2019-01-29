While the recent days of school closures may delight many area students, they’ve complicated life for parents and districts that have had to adjust their schedules.
Some parents have coped by coordinating playdates, working from home while watching their children or had grandparents look after them.
But for others, the unscheduled days off — including another one Tuesday in Madison and elsewhere due to extreme cold temperatures — have meant scrambling to find someone to watch their kids or skipping a day of work.
“I don’t think anyone wants to call off school,” said Waunakee Community School District Superintendent Randy Guttenberg. “It has a huge effect on families.”
And more free days or delays will likely follow as forecasters call for bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills expected to dip to as low as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday morning as part of a stretch of cold weather this week.
Megan Spicer, president of the Franklin-Randall elementary schools PTO, said she’s heard from parents who have found playdates for their children or alternated babysitting shifts while others worked.
Others with less accommodating workplaces, she said, have had to scramble to find someone to watch their children while they worked.
“I would hope that most understand that it’s out of parents’ control,” Spicer said. “I would hope there’s some flexibility there.”
Spicer said she’s lucky that she mostly works from home or travels for business, so the unplanned days off for her three elementary school students didn’t cause an emergency for her and her husband.
She said her kids did a “happy dance” when they found out school would be off for Monday and spent Monday reading, doing homework and playing outside in the fresh snow.
When school was called off after last week’s snowstorm, Samikoa Harper saw the struggles it created for some parents.
Harper said her neighbor knocked on her door and asked if Harper would look after her daughter for the day. The neighbor was frightened she would lose her job if she missed work to take care of her daughter, Harper said.
“She had to make that choice between leaving her (daughter) with somebody or losing her job, and then how can she pay her rent and her bills and take care of her kid? I just did it because I felt her situation,” she said. “A lot of parents are struggling with babysitters and stuff like that because it’s last minute.”
Harper’s 4-year-old son Kymani, who was playing games Monday on a tablet at the Madison Central Library, doesn’t start kindergarten until next school year. With family members living in Madison, Harper said she has more options for days off of school than her neighbor who came to the city alone.
“I was really flattered she trusted me like that with her kid, but I was like ‘This is really a messed up situation to be in,’” she said.
At the Central Library, Emily Zoeller and two of her three children — 10-year-old Moira and 6-year-old Tessa — stocked up on books Monday afternoon to get them through the days of coming cold.
The library visit followed several activities that included playing in the new snow, eating lunch at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on the East Side and dropping off Zoeller’s daughter, Celia, 9, for a playdate.
“We tried to build an igloo, but the snow turns out not to be the packing-type, so that was a fail,” she said. “We’re trying to organize as many playdates as possible with people whose houses we can walk to.”
The snow day and prospects of more time off of school this week is made easier on Zoeller since she teaches at the Madison School District chartered Nuestro Mundo Community School, aligning her schedule with that of her three daughters.
Make-up days?
The closings could also complicate scheduling for the area’s school districts.
Many of the area’s school districts, including Madison, Verona, Waunakee and Monona Grove, have already canceled classes for two days in the last week — and winter isn’t over.
With temperatures and wind chills expected to reach dangerous levels this week, some districts already said they anticipated closing for at least one day between Tuesday and Thursday.
Others said they’ll be continually monitoring conditions before making a final call.
For area students, any more time off for many could mean extra time in the classroom to make up for the lost time.
Guttenberg said parents and staff members anticipating more days off as “ugly levels” of cold settle over the area have asked the district about how that could affect students the rest of the year. Monday was the second day off for students in the district this year.
He said he would cancel classes if temperatures with wind chill hit minus 35.
In Madison — where students on Tuesday are missing a third day in the last week — one missed day was built into the district’s calendar, said district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson. She said the district typically cancels classes when wind chills hit minus 25.
“Those temperatures are forecasted starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing through the time that children would be transported home,” Strauch-Nelson said.
Madison’s recreational, athletic and evening after-school activities are also canceled Tuesday. And Monday’s school board meeting was canceled.
The district will determine if any make-up time is required, and how it would be spent, after winter, Strauch-Nelson said.
“That can be a combination of things like adding days or minutes to the calendar or making adjustments to things like professional development days,” she said.