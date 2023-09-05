New busing company, same old problems.

Despite contacting with a different bus company this academic year, First Student, Madison School District is being plagued by the same busing problems and driver shortages that have caused delays for years.

Tuesday was the first day of school for most of Madison's public school students, and both the busing company, First Student, and the school district said that there were some significant delays.

On one route, the bus picked up students two hours late, a First Student spokesperson confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Last week, district spokesperson Ian Folgers said district administrators were anticipating some transportation "speed bumps" at the start of the school year. On Tuesday, he blamed the delays on a shortage of bus drivers.

First Student, which is taking over busing from Badger Bus, is recruiting more drivers, offering $24 an hour and a $3,000 signing bonus. In the meantime, First Student is bringing in bus drivers from outside of Madison to fill in the gaps, according to Jen Biddinger, a First Student spokesperson.

Driver shortages have caused problems in Madison for years, forcing districts to shift start and end times during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Districts have changed routes and relied on students’ families for transportation as well.

Biddinger attributed the delays to drivers needing to learn new routes and stops and going over safety guidelines with students.