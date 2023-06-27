The Madison School Board approved a preliminary budget Monday night that sets district spending at $581 million and includes pay raises for district staff and an expansion of the district’s full-day 4K program, but also cuts 155 jobs and projects operating at a multimillion dollar shortfall.

The preliminary budget will serve as a guide until October, when the board approves a final version.

By then, the district will have a firmer grasp on funding sources.

The district is currently relying on two temporary funding sources that will expire at the end of the 2023-24 school year: the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, known as ESSER funds, that provided financial relief to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the operating referendum that gave the district an additional $33 million over four years.

Though it still faces votes in the Legislature later this week, the district may benefit from a proposed $1 billion funding increase for K-12 education in the state budget, approved by the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.

“I’m feeling incredibly grateful that I am working with a board that used this budget to really define our commitment to educators and to make sure that we’re compensating people fairly,” board treasurer Ali Muldrow said.

Increases and cuts

Many community members who spoke Monday voiced their support for an hourly wage increase for custodial and trade employees in the district.

The board ultimately approved a $3.20 hourly wage increase for custodians, bringing all custodial staff pay to more than $20 an hour.

“I am trying to walk a tightrope between fiscal responsibility and doing the right thing,” said board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who brought the amendment before the board.

Custodial and trade staff were left out of a previous $5-an-hour raise given to most other district employees. Many speakers pointed out that short staffing means the district is already spending around $1 million on overtime for custodial staff, many of whom are working 60 hours a week.

“We are tired,” said Ty Agee, a custodian at La Follette High School. “I am one of those people averaging 65-70 hours a week. I’d love to not feel guilty for booking a trip to Jamaica while being short-staffed so that I start responding to emails on vacation. La Follette is getting 44,000 of square footage added to our school. Explain to me how we’re gonna keep up with that?”

This raise is on top of the blanket 8% pay increase for all district staff also approved by the board Monday.

The board originally drafted a 3.5% wage increase for employees, but union negotiators and educators pushed for salaries to be in line with inflation. The increase is the largest cost-of-living adjustment allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Some individuals might get additional boosts depending on their years of experience and educational attainment.

“The increase to staff is the smartest investment we as board members can make in stabilizing the district at this point,” Muldrow said.

But some worried that the additional spending could affect the district’s long-term financial health.

Chris Gomez Schmidt, a former School Board member, said the 8% pay increase for staff will add $26 million in spending to each future district budget.

“Investment in staff is an important priority, though it is the responsibility for each board member to be realistic about future budgets and significant challenges ahead,” Gomez Schmidt said.

While approving raises, the board also cut 155 staff positions, including 66 educational assistants and 81 teachers.

In the details

The new budget outlines $581 million in total spending, 2% less than the 2022-23 budget.

But the district’s revenue limit, which determines how much funding the school district can collect through a combination of state aid and property taxes, will increase by $325 per pupil.

The preliminary budget sets aside some funding for districtwide initiatives. Those include a partnership with the YWCA to help students and families secure stable housing and the addition of eight sections of full-day 4K programs at Emerson, Henderson and Kennedy elementary schools.

The budget also sets aside $150,000 to search for a permanent superintendent to replace Carlton Jenkins, who has retired. Lisa Kvistad is the interim superintendent in the meantime.

Policy updates

In other items not related to the budget, the board voted 4-3 to eliminate the requirement of COVID-19 vaccines for district staff. Instead, staff must now comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently recommend one bivalent booster.

“I think COVID has evolved and so should our approach to COVID,” said Muldrow, who favored eliminating the mandate.

Those who voted to keep the mandate in place agreed the current policy needs to be updated and is hard to fully enforce, but said it’s more important to keep people safe.

“I believe that it is our responsibility as a large district and as citizens of Madison to do what we can to keep those who are most vulnerable in our communities safe,” said board member Laura Simkin.

On the district’s Behavior Education Plan, which has been criticized for the variation in its enforcement between schools, the board approved a ban on possessing a “facsimile firearm” at school, such as a toy or replica gun.

Changes to the plan now will differentiate between possession of marijuana that points to personal use and having a larger amount that suggests a student is selling drugs. Under the plan, the district no longer considers sharing marijuana or psychedelic drugs the same as selling them for money.

The plan previously used the quantity of marijuana students possessed, above or below one gram, to make the distinction. That language was deemed no longer effective due to the prevalence of other marijuana products like edibles and vapes.

The board delayed a decision on whether to codify its ban on out-of-school suspensions for elementary students, opting to further discuss any changes.