Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM EXPECTED TODAY INTO THIS EVENING... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION FROM WEST TO EAST TODAY. PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THE LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON HOURS, WHEN SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF ONE INCH PER HOUR WILL BE POSSIBLE. SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE LIKELY, AS SEVERAL INCHES OF WET, HEAVY SLUSH ACCUMULATES ON AREA ROADWAYS. THE AXIS OF HEAVIEST SNOW HAS SHIFTED A BIT SOUTH WITH THE LATEST DATA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&