For the second time in a week, the Madison School District is closed due to a major snowstorm.
The district said in a news release Sunday night that all schools will be closed Monday, and MSCR, athletics and other evening activities also are canceled for the day.
The district said it will monitor weather conditions and cold temperatures to make decisions about school in the days to come, as the area is predicted to see life-threatening wind chills in a cold snap not seen here in years.
The major winter storm that started hitting southern Wisconsin on Sunday and won't move out till later Monday has closed schools across the area, according to the school closing list at Channel3000.com.