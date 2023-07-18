The Madison School Board finalized a timeline for hiring a new district superintendent Tuesday night and discussed how best to gather input from the public during the search.

The board is aiming to fill the position by February or March. It also determined next steps for engaging with community groups around Madison, including sending out a survey by the end of this month and hosting focus groups and one-on-one interviews with stakeholders.

The board has contracted with Chicago-based consulting firm Alma Advisory Group to help with the search. Longtime Madison School District educator and administrator Lisa Kvistad is currently serving as interim superintendent.

The board will develop and post the job description for the superintendent position by the end of October, with interviews likely in November and December. Candidates will be narrowed down to two or three finalists by early 2024, according to materials from Tuesday's meeting.

The board has been soliciting input from Madison stakeholders ahead of posting the job announcement. It is aiming to get a better understanding of the values and experiences people want to see reflected in a superintendent.

"We want to give multiple ways people can engage, whether it's in person or virtual, to really get to hear from people what they care about, what they want to see for the future of the district and for their next superintendent," said Monica Rosen, founder and CEO of Alma Advisory Group.

The board has set its sights on talking with a wide range of people, including those with different socioeconomic backgrounds, gender identities and sexual orientations, as well as senior citizens, parents of young children and disabled people.

The board is still finalizing an exact list of groups and individuals it wants to reach out to during the search.

Board member Savion Castro said getting lots of different feedback will be a good sign.

“I'd like to be left with a, for lack of a better word, kind of a messy result," Castro said. "I would look for not a homogeneous result. I think no one community is a monolith."

The feedback will be taken into consideration when crafting a job description and selecting candidates to interview, Rosen said. Certain stakeholders may even be involved in interviews of final candidates early next year.

“There are usually several themes that come out really strongly from a lot of people in the community," Rosen said. "And then there are some things that are present in the community that may not be represented by everybody."

The board has already met with the consulting firm to share its own priorities for the superintendent search. One major priority for several board members is to be transparent about the hiring process.

This means educating people on the role the superintendent plays within a school district and how it’s ultimately the responsibility of the school board to hire someone for the position. In an effort to prioritize transparency, Alma Advisory Group is also proposing a communications and media campaign for this fall.

“I am excited about this work; I feel like this is a really great start," board member Laura Simkin said.