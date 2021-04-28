Madison school officials to discuss full-day 4K programming Thursday night

“We have to do some deconstructing of perceptions people have of what 4K is,” he said. “A lot of folks are apprehensive about it because they think that their 4-year-old kid is just going to be sitting in a desk,... filling out Scantrons, and we've got to emphasize that this is going to be really intentional about play and recess.”

Allis, Hawthorne, Lindbergh, Mendota, Orchard Ridge and Sandburg elementaries will have two sections each, while Huegel will have one and Leopold will have three. One section at Leopold and Sandburg will be bilingual.

The sites were chosen based on whether they were a community school, the percentage of students considered economically disadvantaged and the availability of physical space, according to the budget.

More sites will be added in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Half-day programming will remain in place at many sites for families that prefer it.