A Near East Side Madison elementary school, School District officials and a major local events promoter were close to a deal on use of the school's parking lot during events at nearby Breese Stevens Field -- that is, until members of the school's parent-teacher group caught wind of it.
Now the parties are regrouping after some parents said the deal would have provided far less than the lot is worth and have pointed to another Madison school's parking-lot use agreement that has provided tens of thousands of dollars for the schools.
Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which manages the city-owned stadium off East Washington Avenue, had proposed to make a $1,500 donation to Lapham Elementary in exchange for the use of its parking lot a block away on East Mifflin Street, chiefly to serve players, musicians and others involved in concerts and soccer games at Breese. This year is the inaugural season for the pro Forward Madison FC soccer team.
The Lapham-Marquette Parent-Teacher Group found out about the pending deal on Tuesday, by which time Big Top president Vern Stenman said a contract between the district and his company has been drafted, if not yet signed.
On Wednesday, an online letter questioning the deal was posted, signed by some 90 parents and other community members.
"The reality of this deal is that (the School District) is forfeiting tens of thousands in revenue for Madison's public schools and instead accepting $1,500 from (Big Top)," the letter says. "This is not in the best interest of (the School District)."
In an email Thursday, district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson emphasized that the deal was "very much in progress" and that the district was "taking this feedback from parents as we figure out how to move forward."
Stenman said Big Top's new proposed offer for this year still includes the $1,500 donation. It would give Big Top use of about 50 spaces in the lot for each of about 17 soccer games and about 20 spaces for each of between four and eight concerts. The PTG could then sell the remaining spaces to concert-goers and fans in the lot that he said can accommodate about 80 vehicles.
Breese's capacity for concerts is about 9,700, Stenman said, and about 5,000 for athletic events.
Stenman said Big Top and district officials had a meeting tentatively set for Monday, and he made clear Big Top is happy to negotiate with the school and neighborhood.
"Our business will fail if the neighborhood around us doesn't think we're good corporate citizens," he said.
In past years, there have been a variety of arrangements for the lot, depending on the event. Big Top has it listed on its Breese Stevens website as available parking. At other times, Lapham teachers have sold parking there as a fundraiser for the school.
The Wednesday letter from parents also references the lot at Randall Elementary on the Near West Side. The parent-teacher group there had long sold parking spots during UW-Madison football games, earning some $36,000 a year for the group. Last season it began opening the fundraiser to other schools.
Lapham-Marquette PTG board member David Staple said his group doesn't have any specific requests for what goes into a lot-use agreement at this point, but has "considered as a possibility that (the lot) could be a really big money maker," and could see a circumstance in which the school would ask to be compensated for use of the lot "commensurate" with what it could earn if rented out solely for parking during Breese events.
PTG member Jonny Hunter said the lot could potentially bring in $30,000 a year. Both men said that if that kind of revenue is realized, the PTG would seek to distribute it to schools across the district.