Groves of trees and rows of garden beds made from mismatched pieces of wood line the landscape of Spring Harbor Middle School in Madison, labeled with hand-written signs that poke out of the dirt.

Chickens roam amongst the beds of strawberries, kale and tomatoes, pecking at the ground.

A greenhouse built into the hillside stands in the background, its bright yellow siding now slightly faded by the sun. Inside, herbs grow out of repurposed plastic bottles and a brew of “compost tea” is ready to be spread over plants in the garden.

In between the plants, chickens and compost bins, middle school students dot the landscape.

One group sits in the shade of a mulberry tree, occasionally standing up to pluck a few ripe berries from the branches and eat them. Others gravitate toward the chicken coop, taking turns holding the hens named Bowser, Yoshi, Snowball Joe and Thelma.

This rural patch on Madison's West Side is one of more than 35 school gardens around the Madison School District, including Lapham, Midvale and Crestwood Elementary schools, Badger Rock Middle School and East and West High Schools.

Although school is out for the summer, the gardens are far from empty. A network of volunteers and employees help with garden maintenance, and summer camps give students a chance to get outside. The summer camp at Spring Harbor Middle School, currently in session, hosts more than 80 students between the ages of 10 and 14 over the summer.

Getting your hands dirty

School gardens aren't just a place for students to burn off excess energy. By getting their hands dirty outside, students are developing critical learning skills, said Dave Ropa, a science teacher at Spring Harbor and the school’s greenhouse and garden coordinator.

Ropa said students learn how to work out conflict, use teamwork and care for and respect nature. These kinds of lessons are essential to social emotional learning, where students develop self-awareness and intrapersonal skills, he said.

School gardens and outdoor classrooms also give students the freedom to choose what they want to do, whether it’s helping harvest crops, feeding the chickens or just sitting on some of the large rocks scattered around the garden.

Traditional classroom settings have less sensory input and can feel “linear” in comparison, Ropa said.

“Kids don't complain about going outside and even if they do we have this little rock garden or they can be the outdoor classroom,” Ropa said. “It's kind of like a stepping stone as a way to meet them where they are and gradually enter the space.”

Outdoor learning also is beneficial for students who learn in different ways. Working in the garden can act as a form of emotional regulation, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Ropa said it often allows for a closer, more trusting relationship between teacher and student, too.

This type of learning is put into action at Spring Harbor as three students get a hands-on lesson on holding chickens. One student, Henry Bauer, says the chickens are his favorite part of the garden and quickly points out Bowser as his favorite of the hens.

The secret to holding a chicken, camp volunteer Angela Young tells Bauer, is to hold it tightly so they feel secure and to talk to them. A retired schoolteacher, Young has been coming to volunteer at the camp for two years.

“This camp gives kids the chance to learn and interact and to make their own choices,” Young said.

Camp counselor Pia Snellman supervises another small group near the mulberry tree as students harvest berries into containers. Snellman first started in the garden as a camper, then as a volunteer and now as an employee during her summers off from college.

“I’ve come here almost every summer," Snellman said. "I love hanging out with the kids, and it’s great to come back now for a summer job.”

Snellman explains how they’ll use the berries and other foods they harvest to cook meals as part of the camp. Berry crisp is a popular item on the menu. They also use eggs from the chickens to make omelets.

Cooking is an important part of learning in the gardens, as the experience of eating home-grown plants creates a different appreciation for food, Ropa said. The camp also strives to grow culturally relevant foods, such as okra and collard greens, popular in southern cooking, and bok choy, a common ingredient in many Asian dishes. One part of the garden is set aside to grow beans, corn and squash together, using the Native American "three sisters" method.

A network of support

At Stephens Elementary School, Janie Starzewski and Pam Jung also devote some of their time to these outdoor spaces.

As a teacher, Jung helped start the school garden, which started from a few small flower beds and has expanded across most of the north side of the school.

Starzewski first began volunteering in the school garden when her children started as Stephens students.

“I grew up on a farm so my connection with being outdoors and the hands-on being in the garden is just really important to me and my kids,” she said. “I just thought it would be fun to join the garden committee and help out with that.”

Now, Starzewski oversees the school’s garden committee. She plans activities, writes grants to get plants from around Madison and coordinates a schedule of volunteers to help maintain the garden over the summer.

During the school year, students will build bird houses, draw sketches of plants and hatch monarch butterflies from caterpillars before releasing them into the garden.

“We go out there and we read stories and it's just so nice,” Jung said. “The kids will go on scavenger hunts or pick up pinecones and just start exploring. That's kind of cool to see, especially in the grade I teach, 4K, the innocence of them watching the ants crawl on a log.”

School gardens' future growth

Spring Harbor is an environmental science magnet school, so spending time in nature is at the core of the school’s mission and curriculum.

Essentially everything in the garden has been repurposed in some way or comes directly from the land itself, down to the clay bricks that form part of the walls of the greenhouse.

But the garden at Spring Harbor had modest beginnings, Ropa said. It began with a small rain garden near the front of the school and a few small plant beds.

“It kept growing and growing so we started a summer garden camp to maintain the gardens once we got up to maybe five or 10 little raised beds,” he said.

The garden and greenhouse have continued expanding since then, though new projects are always dependent on funding. The garden and greenhouse have received financial support from about 200 donors, including from the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Irwin A and Robert D Goodman Foundation.

Ropa started at Spring Harbor as a special education teacher but had a career in environmental science before getting into teaching.

“Every school that's got a garden has a teacher that is just willing to give their time,” he said. “We just have a passion for it.”

Ropa has a long list of things he'd like to add to the garden and greenhouse. An outdoor pizza oven and an aquaponics system are among some of the projects slated for the near future.

Further down the line, Ropa said he’d like to see the greenhouse transform into an educational center that’s open to both students and the public. The school will need to ensure the building is fully accessible and build ramps all the way up to the greenhouse first.

In between the weeding, watering, composting and summer camps, Ropa said he sometimes finds moments to appreciate the garden’s growth, not just of the plants and trees taking root, but also in the learning at the core of it all.

“When I can step back and look at it," he said, "I realize that I didn’t do all the work, and maybe I was able to convince kids to think differently about the land in the process.”

5 heat-tolerant plants for a flourishing summer garden 1. Tomatoes 2. Basil 3. Sunflowers 4. Eggplant 5. Zinnias