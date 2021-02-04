Madison School District's Thursday snow day an 'equity-based decision' with facilities closed

On Jan. 26, the Madison Metropolitan School District avoided canceling virtual learning for its students as districts around Dane County cancelled classes, both virtual and in-person.
Today, the snowshoe is on the other boot.
MMSD announced Wednesday night that due to the forecast for Thursday snow, virtual classes were cancelled and all buildings were closed for the day. Most other districts kept classes going, both virtual and in-person, though some like McFarland announced closures beginning in the afternoon.
“MMSD’s decision to cancel virtual learning as well as closing school buildings as a result of today’s inclement weather was an equity-based decision,” district spokesman Tim LeMonds explained in an email Thursday morning. “MMSD is working hard to strike a balance between ensuring continuity of learning for our students while making sure our student participants in MSCR Cares or in-person special education programming do not fall further behind via not being able to transition to virtual platforms on short notice.”
Last week, LeMonds explained the decision not to cancel virtual classes, even as buildings were closed for in-person services like special education and MSCR Cares.
“MMSD is already an all virtual instructional model and today's weather event had very minimal impact on our students and staff, and we did not see the need to disrupt the continuity of learning for our students,” LeMonds wrote Jan. 26. “MMSD has worked hard to ensure virtual access for all students and today's decision to continue with virtual learning is what we believe best for our students.”
Nine days later, he cited last week’s decision as a factor, as well.
“Additionally, our decision to continue virtual learning for the January 26, 2021 weather event put MMSD ahead on snow days, and to strike this balance it was decided, with consideration to providing students with the normalcy of a snow day, we would close school for all students today,” he wrote.
Districts and families around the country have debated the merits of “snow days” in an era of virtual learning. Some have found them a way to give the sense of normalcy LeMonds cited, while others worry that it further hampers an already challenging learning environment for students and families struggling to learn from home.
Comments on the district's Facebook post about the closure illustrated the divide, with some offering praise and others lamenting the decision.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported last week that districts around the county with some students learning in-person this spring that closed did not feel comfortable shifting all of their learning virtually on short notice. This week, the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District, for one, explained on its website that both in-person and virtual learning would go on Thursday.
“After consultation with weather forecasters, who believe the area will receive less snow and freezing rain than earlier predicted, MCPASD will be open today,” the district wrote. “Elementary students in Cohort 2, along with students who are accessing our schools for internet access and other support, will attend in-person, while all other students will continue to access instruction virtually.”
