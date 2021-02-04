Madison School District's Thursday snow day an 'equity-based decision' with facilities closed

Last week, LeMonds explained the decision not to cancel virtual classes, even as buildings were closed for in-person services like special education and MSCR Cares.

“MMSD is already an all virtual instructional model and today's weather event had very minimal impact on our students and staff, and we did not see the need to disrupt the continuity of learning for our students,” LeMonds wrote Jan. 26. “MMSD has worked hard to ensure virtual access for all students and today's decision to continue with virtual learning is what we believe best for our students.”

Nine days later, he cited last week’s decision as a factor, as well.

“Additionally, our decision to continue virtual learning for the January 26, 2021 weather event put MMSD ahead on snow days, and to strike this balance it was decided, with consideration to providing students with the normalcy of a snow day, we would close school for all students today,” he wrote.