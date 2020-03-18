Madison School District won't distribute class materials Wednesday

The Madison Metropolitan School District will not be distributing enrichment materials Wednesday as originally planned to help students learn at home.

The district had originally planned to delivery paper versions of the materials to several school sites for parents to pick up, but is now halting those plans to prevent further community spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that the schools are "reconsidering how to best share enrichment materials for our students."

The materials are currently only available online.

LeMonds said more information will be provided to families on any alternative plans to distribute the materials.

