Madison School District won't distribute class materials Wednesday
Madison School District won't distribute class materials Wednesday

Madison school, State Journal file photo, no cutline generic
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Madison Metropolitan School District will not be distributing enrichment materials Wednesday as originally planned to help students learn at home. 

The district had originally planned to delivery paper versions of the materials to several school sites for parents to pick up, but is now halting those plans to prevent further community spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. 

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that the schools are "reconsidering how to best share enrichment materials for our students." 

The materials are currently only available online

LeMonds said more information will be provided to families on any alternative plans to distribute the materials. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

