Madison School District will reopen superintendent search in May

One board member not involved in the first search will be part of this round, as Christina Gomez Schmidt was elected to Seat 6 in the spring election. She will succeed Kate Toews, who is not running for re-election.

While she said it would be "very ideal" to have someone in place by next school year, the search for local and national candidates will have plenty of variables given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That pandemic is why the district is in this position, with Gutierrez writing in a March 31 letter that he could not leave his post in the Seguin Independent School District as it deals with fallout.

He was one of three finalists brought to Madison for a Day in the District in January. All of the finalists were from out of state. The other two finalists can apply again, Reyes said, but they will not automatically be part of the candidate pool.

Madison Teachers Inc. sent a letter to the School Board last week requesting board members look locally for someone to fill the position on a permanent basis before the beginning of next school year.