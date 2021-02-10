Madison School District will reopen for in-person kindergarten March 9, phase in other grades

The Madison Metropolitan School District will begin a phased reopening for in-person instruction with kindergarten on March 9.
"When our first student walks through our doors on March (9)th, it will be almost a year since we closed in March 2020," superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in news release. "As a school community, we have come a long way, and remain committed to providing the safest learning spaces possible by continuing to adhere to our safety protocols; and implementing multiple layers of prevention and mitigation measures specifically developed to keep students and staff safe."
Virtual learning will remain an option for families who do not want to return for in-person instruction. First- and second-graders will return March 16 and 4-year-old kindergarten students will return on March 23, according to the announcement sent to parents.
The asynchronous learning days, which had been on Wednesdays so far, will move to Mondays.
MMSD executive director of research, accountability and data use Andrew Statz explained during a January Facebook Live event that Monday made the most sense for health and safety.
Beyond that, the district will "later determine when other grade levels and co-curricular activities can transition safely to in-person."
“If you were breaking your week in half by using Wednesdays to get to four days, you weren’t really following some of the science on the way that the virus presents itself,” Statz said. “Better, in other words, to have three consecutive days where symptoms may emerge or test results can be acquired for students instead of two days plus one.”
Just over a month ago, Jenkins announced the third quarter would begin virtually. He said at the time that, contrary to how the first half of the year was handled, that could change within the quarter if district officials felt they had satisfied the criteria to open safely.
Survey data from December, before many details were available on what an in-person school day would look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, showed parents split on whether they would want to send their student back. Some criticized the district for putting out the survey without providing details on what school would look like.
Two staff surveys, one from the district and one differently worded from Madison Teachers Inc., indicated that while about 65% of staff would be able to return, many did not support the idea. In the MTI survey, which asked about their support for reopening rather than their ability to return, found 94% of respondents did not support a return at the time.
Jenkins will hold a previously scheduled Facebook Live discussion on reopening Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m. He and other district leaders will discuss the reopening plan further with the press at noon Wednesday, as well.
Monday, principals sent videos to parents outlining with the most detail to date what school would look like in an in-person environment. Teachers will likely teach both virtual and in-person students simultaneously, though that will depend on how many students choose each model.
Students will eat lunch within their classrooms and specials like art, music and phy ed will be taught virtually whether students are at school or at home to keep the co-mingling of adults with groups of students at a minimum.
Students will be required to wear masks throughout the day. They will be able to go outside for recess, but will be required to remain with their classmates in marked "zones" in outdoor areas, which groups will rotate through.
According to the presentation, in-person students would be taught by the teacher during large group instruction while virtual students would watch on Chromebooks at home. Small group instruction would be a mix of live and virtual instruction, while individual work would likely take place on devices using programs students have used throughout the school year.
Most Dane County school districts have begun to phase in some students as evidence continues to emerge that schools are not the "super spreader" environments they were feared to be when the pandemic began. However, studies have shown that the risk at schools is strongly correlated with the risk in the community, meaning community spread is a key indicator in considering how safe a school will be.
This story will be updated.
