Madison School District will reopen for in-person kindergarten March 9, phase in other grades

“If you were breaking your week in half by using Wednesdays to get to four days, you weren’t really following some of the science on the way that the virus presents itself,” Statz said. “Better, in other words, to have three consecutive days where symptoms may emerge or test results can be acquired for students instead of two days plus one.”

Just over a month ago, Jenkins announced the third quarter would begin virtually. He said at the time that, contrary to how the first half of the year was handled, that could change within the quarter if district officials felt they had satisfied the criteria to open safely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Survey data from December, before many details were available on what an in-person school day would look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, showed parents split on whether they would want to send their student back. Some criticized the district for putting out the survey without providing details on what school would look like.