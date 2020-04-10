Madison School District will not hold in-person commencement this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison Metropolitan School District 2020 graduates will not have the traditional in-person commencement ceremonies this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MMSD announced the news publicly this afternoon.

The announcement from interim superintendent Jane Belmore states: "We are planning for alternative commencement ceremonies at a later date since we can't be together in person for this important day."

It's the latest in a series of school-related events the district has canceled during the pandemic, which has also had school facilities closed for instruction since March 16. Proms, spring break field trips and winter sport state tournaments have also been among the cancellations.

"I know this is disappointing news, and that you are missing out on a number of events and activities that you were looking forward to in your final year of high school," Belmore states. "We know that it won't be the same as the ceremony that you, your family and your friends had envisioned, but we are committed to thinking creatively about how to honor this important moment in your life."

The announcement says MMSD staff will work over the next several weeks to "Come up with alternative plans" and will reach out to families when they have more information.

