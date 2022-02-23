Madison School District will continue to require masks in buildings through spring break

Masks will continue to be required in Madison School District buildings beyond the March 1 expiration of the county mask mandate, the district said Wednesday.

Madison will keep its current mask protocol in place for students, staff and visitors inside of school buildings through spring break and will provide an update on mask guidance no later than April 15.

"Historically during the pandemic, students and staff returning from extended breaks have helped fuel significant spikes in COVID-19 positive case counts," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.

"These past spikes in positive cases post break exacerbated already existing staff shortages and pushed staffing levels near the minimum threshold of what is required safely to remain open and learning in-person."

On March 1, the school district will recommend but not require masks be worn while students and staff are outdoors on school grounds.

Co-curricular and MSCR Cares participants and officials will be able to unmask indoors when actively competing in a sporting event or performing. Spectators and coaches are required to continue wearing masks indoors.

The decision by Public Health Madison and Dane County to lift the county mask order on March 1 was announced earlier in February, after several Democratic governors moved to ease up on mask mandates even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it still recommended masks for students and staff inside school buildings.

“Letting the face covering order expire doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over. Rather, it signals that we have made it through the omicron surge and are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county health department, said in a statement that urged people to stay up to date on vaccines.

When asked if the department might adopt a mask order again if COVID-19 conditions become worse, spokesperson Morgan Finke said: “There are no additional orders planned at this time. I cannot speculate on future conditions.”

The majority of Dane County school districts have decided to go mask "strongly recommended" but not required after the county mandate expires.

UW-Madison will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12, a move criticized by some on campus as too soon to begin easing up on the COVID-19 safety measure.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson cited a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases across the state and campuses’ high vaccination rates as reasons for campuses to drop their mask mandates. More than 95% of the campus community is vaccinated at UW-Madison.

Madison Area Technical College is keeping its mask mandate in place through March 13 and will assess next month whether to extend it.

Dane County

Here are the plans for masks in school districts across Dane County after March 1:

Belleville – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles until March 18.

Cambridge – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles until March 18.

De Forest – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles.

Marshall – To be discussed during March 2 school board meeting.

McFarland – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings.

Mount Horeb – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles until March 18.

Oregon – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles.

Stoughton Area – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles.

Sun Prairie Area – Masks recommended for grades 6-12, required for students in grades 4K-5 until April 4 inside of school buildings; required on all buses and school transportation vehicles until March 18.

Verona – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required on buses and school transportation vehicles.

Waunakee – Masks recommended for all inside of school buildings; required for all on buses and school transportation vehicles until March 18.

