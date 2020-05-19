Madison School District will conduct poll on November referenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison Metropolitan School District will pay about $20,000 for a consultant to poll residents on potential upcoming referenda in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The School Board approved spending $19,100 on a poll from ALG Research to be completed by August 2020. That would be just in time for the board to vote on putting questions on the November ballot.

Staff asked them to vote by Aug. 17, giving them enough room to file the necessary paperwork with the state ahead of the Aug. 24 final deadline.

ALG conducted polling last fall to gauge the public’s reaction to two referenda proposals: one capital question and another to provide operating funding. The poll at the time found overall support for both questions.

During a meeting last Monday, board members indicated support for still putting both questions on the November ballot, but some wondered whether the economic impact of job losses and business closings during the pandemic would affect the public’s support.

“I am in support, I was in support and continue to be, I'm just very cautious,” said board president Gloria Reyes. “I would really like to hear and maybe gauge a little more on where our taxpayers are at.”