Madison School District will conduct poll on November referenda

The Madison Metropolitan School District will pay about $20,000 for a consultant to poll residents on potential upcoming referenda in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board approved spending $19,100 on a poll from ALG Research to be completed by August 2020. That would be just in time for the board to vote on putting questions on the November ballot.
Staff asked them to vote by Aug. 17, giving them enough room to file the necessary paperwork with the state ahead of the Aug. 24 final deadline.
ALG conducted polling last fall to gauge the public’s reaction to two referenda proposals: one capital question and another to provide operating funding. The poll at the time found overall support for both questions.
During a meeting last Monday, board members indicated support for still putting both questions on the November ballot, but some wondered whether the economic impact of job losses and business closings during the pandemic would affect the public’s support.
“I am in support, I was in support and continue to be, I'm just very cautious,” said board president Gloria Reyes. “I would really like to hear and maybe gauge a little more on where our taxpayers are at.”
The most recent proposals would ask voters to support a $317 million capital referendum and $33 million operating referendum that would phase in over four years.
The capital referendum would allow the district to renovate the four comprehensive high schools, move Capital High School into the Hoyt building and build a new elementary school on the city’s south side.
The operating referendum would allow the district to surpass the state-imposed levy limit by $6 million in year one, an additional $8 million in year two, $9 million more in year three and $10 million more in year four. The district would then be able to surpass the limit by $33 million in perpetuity.
A memo from MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel states, “the timeline for when the poll will be released has not yet been decided.”
“A streamlined poll ... will concretely and concisely hit on the most important questions the Board of Education needs to answer before moving forward with the proposed November 2020 referendum,” the memo states. “We would prioritize exploring whether the economic crisis has led to increased tax sensitivity, and exploring the impact the potential of the State Budget Repair Bill has on voter opinions.”
Some board members had previously questioned the significance a poll would have in an ever-changing environment, as a person’s stance could change by the time the November election comes around. But they decided Monday, with nearly no discussion, to go ahead with the poll.
Board member Cris Carusi said a committee that is offering input on the referenda plans said the survey would be a good idea. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who questioned the survey last Monday, said she had changed her mind and thought community input would be "invaluable" as long as it didn't lead to cutting the referenda plans.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!