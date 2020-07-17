Madison School District will begin year with all-virtual instruction

The district will also continue providing fee meals at its current distribution locations.

A teacher, who asked not to use her name, said in an interview shortly before the virtual decision was announced that even if school returned in-person, it was unlikely to look familiar given some of the safety precautions required. That includes removal of some furniture and personal items, and recommendations that all desks face the same direction — this teacher's classroom has had tables, she said.

“The classroom environment that I’m used to setting up would just not be possible," she said. "That makes us all really sad, because that’s part of why being in school at the beginning of the year is really wonderful.”

The teacher, who had initially like the idea of the hybrid model but decided she supported virtual learning to begin the year instead, was still on the phone when the decision was announced. After the reporter informed her, and as her phone began to buzz with messages from her colleagues, she expressed relief.

"I have to go lay on the floor, I just need to breathe and think about this," she said. "I'm relieved, holy cow. There's so many things I was worried about."

This story will be updated.

