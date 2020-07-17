Madison School District will begin year with all-virtual instruction

Madison Metropolitan School District students will attend school virtually until at least Nov. 3.
District interim superintendent Jane Belmore announced the plan in a news release Friday, a move many large school districts nationwide have made in recent weeks, including Milwaukee Public Schools. The district had been considering three plans: all-virtual, all in-person and a hybrid model.
The plans come as positive cases of COVID-19 in Dane County continue to rise, with nearly 2,000 of the county’s 3,376 positive tests so far coming in the past three weeks.
“Today as local cases continue to surge, and the ongoing analysis of public health data to provide guidance on how to implement requirements they expect schools to have in place to open safely, has left us with limited options,” Belmore said in the release. “As interim superintendent, the safety of everyone who enters our school buildings each day is my ultimate responsibility, there can be no margin of error in our decisions to keep students, staff as well as our entire community safe.”
It means students will have been outside of school buildings for more than six months, as buildings closed in mid-March when the virus began to spread in Wisconsin. In an email sent to staff provided to the Cap Times, the district also said it could delay the start date to accommodate additional professional development, but that the year will begin "no later than Sept. 8.”
District officials are expected to share more details at a 1 p.m. press conference. Belmore said in the release the district “will continue planning for a return to in-person learning as soon as it is determined to be safe to students and staff to do so," and will re-evaluate the situation quarterly.
“Recognizing this is a community effort, we will be providing as much advance notice to families as possible so that they can plan accordingly for things like child care and work schedules,” she said. “We are committed to informing families as far in advance as we are able, therefore it is our hope that decisions will be made two to three weeks prior to the start of each school year quarter, and it is our hope that conditions improve enough for us to begin to return in some capacity Nov. 3.”
The hybrid model the district has considered would split students into two cohorts, with one group attending in-person Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. On days they weren't in school, students would learn virtually, with Wednesday used for deep cleaning and staff professional development and planning time.
The district's teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., Thursday demanded that the district begin the year virtually, asking the administration to make five commitments:
- All virtual learning for the first quarter of the school year and until health officials report zero new cases for 14 consecutive days
- A larger operating referendum on the November ballot
- Fund in-person safety supplies and protocols when return is possible
- Assure all students have age-appropriate electronic devices and access to the internet prior to Sept. 1
- Share leadership with employee representatives and the school community by “being transparent before making decisions on matters of significance.”
“We look forward to teaching and helping our children learn and grow this fall, but we have to do so in the safest way possible,” the MTI release states. “We expect that all decisions will be made to maximize the physical and emotional welfare of everyone who is part of the Madison school community.”
Belmore said in the MMSD release that the district “recognizes the challenges an all-virtual start to the school year has on the community, and during this time the district will work proactively to partner with our families to support students when not engaged in in-person instruction.”
Staff will have nine focuses as they plan the start of school, according to the release. Those include continuing to partner with community agencies to increase childcare, providing teachers and student with expanded training in online education, increasing online support for parents and finalizing the process to determine "limited face-to-face instruction" for students with disabilities whose needs cannot be met virtually.
The district will also continue providing fee meals at its current distribution locations.
A teacher, who asked not to use her name, said in an interview shortly before the virtual decision was announced that even if school returned in-person, it was unlikely to look familiar given some of the safety precautions required. That includes removal of some furniture and personal items, and recommendations that all desks face the same direction — this teacher's classroom has had tables, she said.
“The classroom environment that I’m used to setting up would just not be possible," she said. "That makes us all really sad, because that’s part of why being in school at the beginning of the year is really wonderful.”
The teacher, who had initially like the idea of the hybrid model but decided she supported virtual learning to begin the year instead, was still on the phone when the decision was announced. After the reporter informed her, and as her phone began to buzz with messages from her colleagues, she expressed relief.
"I have to go lay on the floor, I just need to breathe and think about this," she said. "I'm relieved, holy cow. There's so many things I was worried about."
This story will be updated.
