Madison School District will accommodate all 750 4K-5 virtual requests, despite planning for 150

The Madison Metropolitan School District will accept all of the roughly 750 families who applied for virtual learning in grades 4K-5 — but it’s going to take a few days.
Parents who had applied received an email Wednesday night — the evening before the school year began for grades 4K, kindergarten, first, sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th — indicating that the district was working to accommodate all families. Because it was 600 more than they had anticipated, however, direct instruction will not begin for those students until Monday, Sept. 13.
“In order to support families' needs, the district is refining its comprehensive virtual learning program to accommodate the additional demand,” MMSD chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford wrote in the email. “As such, for the first few days of the school year students will engage in independent learning, with a focus on social-emotional activities.”
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones wrote to the Cap Times Thursday that, “Like many of our COVID-related moves, it's going to require everyone, from students to staff to families to be patient but persistent in meeting the needs of every person in this system.” He added that staff had advocated for a virtual model for elementary students since the spring.
"This was based on our conversations and experiences with students and families,” Jones said. “As COVID and various variants cycle through our society, we look forward to building a better and more equitable system with our families, our kids, and district leadership that takes these challenges into planning instead of waiting until the next one happens.”
The district announced the option last Thursday, with families required to express interest by noon Monday. For much of the summer, officials had maintained that they would only offer a virtual program for grades 6-12 through the Madison Promise option.
As concerns over the Delta variant grew, however, officials decided to offer an option to families with younger students, including those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
For those students returning in-person Thursday and Friday, mitigation measures include universal masking indoors for all grades and outdoors at 4K-8 sites.
The virtual option addition is among a slate of last-minute changes as the district navigates another wave of the pandemic.
First, start times for many elementary and middle schools were changed to accommodate a bus driver shortage. The next day, the virtual option was announced.
Wednesday, the district shared that its mask mandate would be expanded from indoors and on buses to include outdoors at recess.
