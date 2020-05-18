Madison School District walks back proposed out-of-school suspensions for student vaping

Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said in an email the board's conversation during a meeting this month led administration to walk back the proposed revision and instead continue to focus on prevention, education and intervention to reduce the use of e-cigarettes.

If it can be proven a vaping device contains THC — the compound in marijuana that produces a high — instead of nicotine, though, a student can receive an out-of-school suspension under a different part of the BEP covering the use of drugs.

Among the minor changes to the BEP the board approved is distinguishing a purposeful attack against staff from "incidental" physical contact.

Currently, a student who makes "incidental" physical contact — such as by unintentionally pushing a teacher who is trying to break up a fight — could get the same consequences as someone who purposefully attacks a teacher, or at least four days of out-of-school suspension and possible expulsion.

Next year, students who make "incidental" contact could get between one and five days of out-of-school suspension but would not be recommended for expulsion. Students who purposefully attack a staffer will automatically be recommended for expulsion.