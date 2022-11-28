Madison School District using $1.4 million to replace band, orchestra instruments

Violins altered to create violas. Instruments with chunks missing, full of scratches or decorated with decals.

These are the conditions of some instruments students have been using to participate in school orchestra and band programs in the Madison School District.

But the situation is changing. The district is allocating nearly $1.4 million to purchase new instruments for school orchestra and band programs, aimed at providing more equal access to high-quality instruments for all students.

Lea Mora Lund, a fifth-grader at Emerson Elementary School, said her new viola gives her piece of mind.

“It feels good to know it’s not going to sound bad in a concert. I can depend on it,” she said. “I like that it’s shiny.”

She also likes her strings class.

“You can express yourself,” she said. “It feels good being in class.”

The money came from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program, which was a response by Congress to provide emergency financial assistance to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.

The school district offers instrumental music to every student starting with strings in fifth grade and band in sixth grade, regardless of ability to pay for the instrument use. But the budget for providing instruments hasn’t been able to keep up with the need. So some students have been using instruments that are now in poor shape, and the district also had to rent some instruments to provide them to students.

“There has been no big infusion like this forever,” said Randy Swiggum, arts teacher leader for the school district. “We have a budget for new instruments ... Nothing like this, nothing at this scale.”

Emerson fifth-grader Troy Paynes Jr. said it is nice having a new cello. He finds it is easier to play and says it makes him feel proud.

“You can tell it’s a new instrument,” said Jakai Jordan, also a fifth-grader at Emerson. “Mine is pretty shiny.”

Fifth-grader Helen Staly-Baum said she likes learning to play violin and would be fine keeping the old one she has, which has some dings, but she would really like to get a new one, which is on order.

Heather Laurila, fifth-grade strings teacher at Emerson, said her students who do not have their own instruments can rent one from the district for $40 for the year, and if they qualify for free or reduced-price lunch the fee is waived.

“For some of these kids, it might be the most precious thing they’ve ever had,” said Laurila, who has advocated for better music equipment in the past.

She said it also teaches responsibility, and she has students name their instruments to promote ownership. That has led to names like “Pumpkin Spice Latte,” “Huggy,” “Big Daddy” and “Chestnut.”

Laurila said the decision to spend money on instruments recognizes that the arts play a crucial role for some students.

“They wait all week for strings,” she said.

It also helps those students be on more equal footing with those who traditionally are enrolled in private lessons.

“We want a good program with good equipment,” she said. “If it is hard to play, you are going to get frustrated and you give up.”

Laurila, who also teaches fifth-grade strings at Shorewood and Randall elementary schools, purchased some storage equipment, new chairs and shoulder rests in addition to instruments. Some funding came from the nearly $1.4 million the district received. She also received some other funds at her individual schools, which included discretionary money principals received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and primarily used that for violas and cellos, and also for additional chairs.

Eli McGee, a fifth-grader at Emerson, commented on how nice the new shoulder rest he was using with his viola felt.

“It’s little things like this that give you success from the beginning,” Laurila said.

Swiggum said the federal funding is designed to address the learning loss that occurred when schools went to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there was a lot of choice in how the money could be spent.

“We have a superintendent now who has his eyes on the arts in general, the power of the arts,” Swiggum said. “He is kind of putting them in a spotlight and saying what can we do better for the arts.”

The district probably has received half of the instruments it ordered because of supply chain issues, he said.

For some students, music class is where they find their “people,” and it can motivate students regarding attendance in general, Swiggum said.

“For a lot of kids, it’s the music class. That’s why they keep coming to school,” Swiggum said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.