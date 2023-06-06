Madison students would be subject to new rules for possession of drugs and fake guns under changes to the School District’s behavior plan set to be voted on by the School Board later this month.

Changes to the district’s Behavior Education Plan come amid ongoing concerns about bad behavior at schools and turning the tide on racial disparities in the way students of color are disciplined.

The changes, which are set for a vote by the board on June 26, would codify the district’s ban on out-of-school suspensions for elementary students. Other changes would have the district change the language on possession of marijuana and psychedelic drugs.

The new language would differentiate between possession that points to personal use of marijuana and having a larger amount that suggests a student is selling drugs. The district would no longer consider sharing marijuana or psychedelic drugs the same as selling them for money, either.

“What we are proposing is again an acknowledgment that a student who is coming to school and sharing marijuana with their friends — absolutely that that’s not safe behavior,” said Lili Hangartner, the district’s new coordinator for progressive discipline. “That creates in many ways a different motivation behind that student’s behavior than a student who’s coming to school with the intention to sell for compensation of some sort.”

Current language on students having above or below a gram of marijuana is unhelpful amid the proliferation of different kinds of marijuana products like edibles and vapes, Hangartner said.

Possessing a “facsimile firearm,” like a toy or replica gun, would be banned at schools should the new rules be approved.

The proposed changes faced a mixed reaction among School Board members at a work group meeting Monday night.

Board member Ali Muldrow said she had trouble supporting the way the district continues to treat possession of marijuana, a drug that is fast becoming legal and decriminalized across the United States though not in Wisconsin.

White students are more likely to have marijuana at school but aren’t as likely to get punished for it as Black students are, Muldrow noted.

“I struggle to support the way that we’re relating to marijuana specifically in this document,” Muldrow said. “Why are we more concerned about that or why are we more likely to criminalize that than young people who may participate in smoking tobacco?”

The district’s Behavior Education Plan has faced controversy and changes since replacing an old “zero tolerance” policy in the 2014-2015 school year.

