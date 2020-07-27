Madison School District to use some federal COVID-19 relief funds for online math instruction

"Teachers have access to materials in their classrooms that are not available at home," said a memo on the purchase of elementary math kits. "Purchasing the students kits will provide essential resources to all students to engage in online learning with lessons provided by their teacher."

The $2 trillion CARES Act included $30.7 billion for K-12 and higher education institutions to respond to the financial constraints and needs of the pandemic.

The School District expects to receive funds from two pots of money for K-12 schools. Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer, said the district estimates it will be able to use $8.2 million of the $9.1 million slated to go to Madison, depending on how much private schools within the district boundaries are eligible to receive.

The dollar amount could be affected by the outcome of a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education filed by Wisconsin and other states challenging a federal interpretation of the CARES Act they argue would divert more money to private schools.