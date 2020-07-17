Madison School District to start school year fully online

Madison students will start the upcoming school year the way the ended the last — learning fully online.
The Madison School District announced Friday morning that a growing number of coronavirus cases has prompted the district to go with a fully online start in the fall. The decision comes a day after the teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., demanded the school year start online.
"Today as local cases continue to surge, and the ongoing analysis of public health data to provide guidance on how to implement requirements they expect schools to have in place to open safely, has left us with limited options," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement Friday. "There can be no margin of error in our decisions to keep students, staff as well as our entire community safe.
Full virtual learning will take place through at least the first quarter, which is something the union demanded. The school year has no set start date yet, but it will happen no later than Sept. 8. The first quarter ends Oct. 30.
It's unclear what metrics the district will use to determine when schools can reopen. The union has demanded they stay closed until 14 consecutive days of zero coronavirus cases in Dane County, something School Board President Gloria Reyes said Thursday is not practical.
Since mid-March, there's only been one day, April 15, with no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported, according to the Madison-county joint public health department.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Dane County — similar to the rest of the state and country — began to sharply increase in late June. As of Thursday, there have been 3,376 confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the county.
"(The district) will continue its planning for a return to in-person learning as soon as it is determined to be safe for students and staff to do so," Belmore said.
With the decision to start virtual, the district said it will focus on several areas for the fast-approaching school year, including:
- Working with community agencies to expand child care options
- Training teachers further on using online tools to better meet student needs
- Offering more training to students on how to get a better experience with online school
- Continuing free meal distributions
- Finalizing a way to allow limited face-to-face instruction for students with disabilities whose programs don't completely work online
- Planning with principals to ensure the safest way to reopen.
The district has told parents it's been considering three options for the fall: an all online model, a fully face-to-face approach, or a hybrid of both styles.
In an email to parents, Belmore said: "We know that the virtual learning experience this fall will need to improve markedly from the far-from-ideal situation we were in through the spring."
She said teaches will prioritize rigorous, anti-racist instruction and "to accelerate learning for all students in an all-virtual environment."
District administrators will answer questions about plans for the fall semester at a 1 p.m. virtual news conference.
This story will be updated.
Explore the story behind how every Madison school got its name
GOMPERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LAKE VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LINDBERGH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MENDOTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
HAWTHORNE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LAPHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MARQUETTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
EMERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SANDBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
ALLIS ELEMENTARY
NUESTRO MUNDO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
ELVEHJEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
GLENDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SCHENK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
HUEGEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CRESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MUIR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STEPHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FALK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CHAVEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
OLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
ORCHARD RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LEOPOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LINCOLN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MIDVALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
THOREAU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
RANDALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SHOREWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
VAN HISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
BLACK HAWK MIDDLE
O'KEEFFE MIDDLE
SHERMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
SENNETT MIDDLE SCHOOL
BADGER ROCK MIDDLE
WHITEHORSE MIDDLE SCHOOL
JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SPRING HARBOR MIDDLE SCHOOL
TOKI MIDDLE SCHOOL
CHEROKEE HEIGHTS MIDDLE SCHOOL
WRIGHT MIDDLE SCHOOL
HAMILTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
LA FOLLETTE HIGH
MEMORIAL HIGH
EAST HIGH SCHOOL
WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.