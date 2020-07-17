Madison School District to start school year fully online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison students will start the upcoming school year the way the ended the last — learning fully online.

The Madison School District announced Friday morning that a growing number of coronavirus cases has prompted the district to go with a fully online start in the fall. The decision comes a day after the teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., demanded the school year start online.

"Today as local cases continue to surge, and the ongoing analysis of public health data to provide guidance on how to implement requirements they expect schools to have in place to open safely, has left us with limited options," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement Friday. "There can be no margin of error in our decisions to keep students, staff as well as our entire community safe.

Full virtual learning will take place through at least the first quarter, which is something the union demanded. The school year has no set start date yet, but it will happen no later than Sept. 8. The first quarter ends Oct. 30.

It's unclear what metrics the district will use to determine when schools can reopen. The union has demanded they stay closed until 14 consecutive days of zero coronavirus cases in Dane County, something School Board President Gloria Reyes said Thursday is not practical.