Madison school district to slightly relax some COVID protocols

The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday that it will be making some minor changes to its COVID-19 safety protocols next week, including relaxed physical distancing rules and no longer requiring students to gather in cohorts.
The changes do not impact the district's plan for masking. Students, staff and visitors will continue to be required to wear masks indoors through spring break, and the district will provide an update on mask guidance no later than April 15.
Starting Tuesday, students, staff and visitors will only have to keep 3 feet of distance between them instead of 6 feet when inside school buildings, the district said. The rule applies at all times, including lunch. Outside, 3 feet of distance is recommended, but not required.
The district is also ending the use of cohorts both inside and outside. Students previously had to stick with a cohort of students and avoid interacting with other cohorts.
Masks are not required outdoors under the district's current rules.
Prom, graduation, banquets and other large in-person events will still be held. Attendees will need to follow the COVID protocols that are in place at the time of the event, including any mask mandate.
Madison will keep its current mask protocol in place for students, staff and visitors inside of school buildings through spring break, the last week in March, and will provide an update no later than April 15.
