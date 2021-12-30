Madison School District to return to online learning amid Dane County surge in COVID cases

Madison School District students at all grade levels will start the new semester with online learning amid record levels of COVID-19 cases in Dane County, the district said Thursday.
Students were to return to classrooms Monday. But after meeting with health experts, school officials have delayed the return from winter break and moved classes online with instruction to begin on Jan. 6, the district said in a statement. All district staff "will return to their work spaces, schedule and routines" on Monday, the district said.
The district said it will continue to plan for an eventual transition back to in-person learning, but did not specify how much COVID-19 metrics will have to decrease for that to happen.
“There are no 'easy' decisions relative to navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement.
“We recognize this decision will have a significant impact on our families, especially single parents and essential workers," Jenkins said. "However, we will continue to leverage our resources to support our families and ensure their safety and wellbeing.”
Residents testing positive for COVID-19 in Dane County hit record highs two days in a row this week. Nearly 1,300 people tested positive on Wednesday, up from a previous high of 721 on Tuesday, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County. About 130 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is slightly lower than a peak of 179 hit last November before vaccines were available to the public.
Statewide, about 7,770 Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, one of the highest case counts of the entire pandemic, according to the Department of Health Services. An additional 30 people died from the virus, which is still well below a daily record of 104 deaths seen last November before the widespread availability of vaccines.
The district cited the dramatic spread of the virus fueled by the omicron variant in its decision to move classes back online, saying that public health experts expect cases to peak in mid-to-late January.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.