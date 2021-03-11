Madison School District to return all grades to in-person learning

Madison students in grades 3-12 will begin a phased return to in-person learning starting April 13, the Madison School District announced Thursday, citing the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Students in grade 3 will return to classrooms on April 13 for four days per week of in-person instruction, followed by grades 4-5 on April 20 for four days per week of in-person instruction as well as grades 6, 9 and 12 on April 20 for two days of in-person instruction per week and grades 7-8, 10-11 on April 27, also for two days of in-person instruction per week.

District families will have the option to continue online-only learning and will be asked indicate their preference through an online questionnaire next week.

"The key to this work are the mitigation strategies and how these are enforced," Andy Waity, president of local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., said. "Mutual accountability is critical as we keep the focus on the health and safety of all students, staff members and our community."

Last week teachers across the district protested reopening schools for grades 4K-2, prior to Thursday's announcement, with a “teach-out” to draw attention to what they see as a rushed and dangerous return to in-classroom learning before all staff members have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.