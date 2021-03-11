Madison School District to return all grades to in-person learning

Madison students in grades 3-12 will begin a phased return to in-person learning starting April 13, the Madison School District announced Thursday, citing the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Students in grade 3 will return to classrooms on April 13 for four days per week of in-person instruction, followed by grades 4-5 on April 20 for four days per week of in-person instruction as well as grades 6, 9 and 12 on April 20 for two days of in-person instruction per week and grades 7-8, 10-11 on April 27, also for two days of in-person instruction per week.
District families will have the option to continue online-only learning and will be asked indicate their preference through an online questionnaire next week.
"The key to this work are the mitigation strategies and how these are enforced," Andy Waity, president of local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., said. "Mutual accountability is critical as we keep the focus on the health and safety of all students, staff members and our community."
Last week teachers across the district protested reopening schools for grades 4K-2, prior to Thursday's announcement, with a “teach-out” to draw attention to what they see as a rushed and dangerous return to in-classroom learning before all staff members have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the same day as the protest, the district announced a partnership with SSM Health to provide 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines to staff, with priority to those who have been working in-person throughout the pandemic. The vaccination clinic will be held March 12 and April 9. And Public Health Madison and Dane County announced prioritization of educators to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That mass vaccination clinic started on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.
"It is important to remember that we are in the midst of a global health crisis and there will be a need to reflect and adjust as conditions change," Waity said Thursday. "The input of our members at every school and worksite must be heard and acted upon to ensure the maximum preservation of life, safety an health."
In-person high-school athletics and other extracurricular activities will also begin a gradual return starting next week.
Athletic activities will begin with small group outdoor gatherings of individual sports, which do not require sharing equipment and allow for 6 feet of distance between participants at all times, according to the district website.
The district expects those activities to expand gradually over time, with proper mitigation in place and if COVID-19 case numbers remain low.
At the beginning, students can only participate in one extracurricular activity at a time to reduce potential spread of the virus.
Girls tennis and cross country will be the first to return starting next week, followed by track and field and boy tennis the week of March 22 and softball, baseball and soccer the week of March 29. The district is looking at a tentative start date during the week of April 5 to start competitions. Girls golf and girls tennis will also begin that week.
Extracurricular clubs will begin to meet in person starting the week of April 12, and the district is looking at May as a potential return date for in-person, indoor sports. More information can be found on the district website, madison.k12.wi.us.
The district will hold a live-streamed town hall on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Thursday to address questions from the community.
This story will be updated.
