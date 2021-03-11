Madison School District to return all grades to classrooms

“We had to move to the cohort model to accommodate as many students as we could,” Pryor said.

High school students will spend just half days in classrooms twice a week. Students will start the day at school, then grab lunch and head home to finish the school day online. Pryor said the digital end to the day will help “fill the gap that may have been created” for the online students.

Middle schoolers will spend two full days a week in classrooms.

Kindergartners were given the option to resume in-classroom learning this week, with first- and second-graders starting next week and 4K students the week after that. The return has raised ire among Madison teachers who weren’t all vaccinated as of Monday but are now in the midst of a vaccination drive.

“The key to this work are the mitigation strategies and how these are enforced,” said Andy Waity, president of local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. “Mutual accountability is critical as we keep the focus on the health and safety of all students, staff members and our community.”

In-person high school athletics and other extracurricular activities will also begin a gradual return starting next week.