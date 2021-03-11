Madison School District to return all grades to classrooms

Madison students in grades 3-12 will begin a phased return to classrooms starting April 13, the Madison School District announced Thursday, citing the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Third-graders will return to school buildings on April 13, and fourth- and fifth-graders will return on April 20 for four days a week of in-classroom instruction.
Sixth-graders and high school freshmen and seniors also will return April 20, but for only two days of in-school instruction per week. And seventh- and eighth-graders and high school sophomores and juniors will return April 27, also for two days a week.
Madison families will have the option to continue online-only learning and will be asked indicate their preference through an online questionnaire next week.
“Our decision today is the result of the advice from public health experts, indicating the conditions are favorable for us to continue to move forward with our phased approach,” district Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during a question-and-answer session Thursday night.
Both middle and high school students at each school will be split up into two separate cohorts that will stick together as they alternate between two days in classrooms and two days of online learning.
Chief of high schools Marvin Pryor said the hybrid model was needed to ensure there would be enough space in classrooms and on buses for students to socially distance. Depending on how many students decide to come back, some bus routes may need to run in loops, dropping off one group of students and then going back for a second group.
“We had to move to the cohort model to accommodate as many students as we could,” Pryor said.
High school students will spend just half days in classrooms twice a week. Students will start the day at school, then grab lunch and head home to finish the school day online. Pryor said the digital end to the day will help “fill the gap that may have been created” for the online students.
Middle schoolers will spend two full days a week in classrooms.
Kindergartners were given the option to resume in-classroom learning this week, with first- and second-graders starting next week and 4K students the week after that. The return has raised ire among Madison teachers who weren’t all vaccinated as of Monday but are now in the midst of a vaccination drive.
“The key to this work are the mitigation strategies and how these are enforced,” said Andy Waity, president of local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. “Mutual accountability is critical as we keep the focus on the health and safety of all students, staff members and our community.”
In-person high school athletics and other extracurricular activities will also begin a gradual return starting next week.
Madison is one of the few districts in the state that had yet to resume at least some in-classroom learning prior to this week. Many districts have had students in buildings full or part time since the beginning of the school year, with most in Dane County offering in-classroom instruction since January.
Athletics starting up
Athletic activities will begin with small group outdoor gatherings of individual sports, which do not require sharing equipment and allow for 6 feet of distance between participants at all times, according to the district website.
The district expects those activities to expand gradually over time, with proper mitigation in place and if COVID-19 case numbers remain low.
At the beginning, students can only participate in one extracurricular activity at a time to reduce potential spread of the virus.
Girls tennis and cross country will be the first to return starting next week, followed by track and field and boys tennis the week of March 22, and softball, baseball and soccer the week of March 29. The district is looking at the week of April 5 to begin competitions. Girls golf and girls tennis will also begin that week.
Extracurricular clubs will begin to meet in person starting the week of April 12, and the district is looking at May as a potential return time for in-person, indoor sports. More information can be found on the district website, madison.k12.wi.us.
The district will hold a live-streamed town hall on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Thursday to address questions from the community.
Full-week school possible
The district is exploring a possible return to full-week in-classroom learning for all grades before the end of the school year but will follow the advice of local health experts and look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
“Any changes to our plan will be communicated as far in advance as possible,” he said. “For now, (the district) will continue to monitor local conditions, while providing the best possible in-person and virtual learning experience for our students.”
Last week teachers across the district protested reopening schools for grades 4K-2 with a “teach-out” — conducting online classes outside of school buildings — to draw attention to what they see as a rushed and dangerous return to in-classroom learning before all staff members have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the same day as the protest, the district announced a partnership with SSM Health to provide 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines to staff, with priority to those who have been working in-person throughout the pandemic. The vaccination clinic will be held Friday and April 9. And Public Health Madison and Dane County announced prioritization of educators to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That mass vaccination clinic started on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.
“It is important to remember that we are in the midst of a global health crisis and there will be a need to reflect and adjust as conditions change,” Waity said Thursday. “The input of our members at every school and worksite must be heard and acted upon to ensure the maximum preservation of life, safety and health.”
All district staff had been given the opportunity to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated prior to Thursday’s announcement, according to MTI’s framework for phased reopening, and an “overwhelming majority” of staff were scheduled to be vaccinated this week, LeMonds said.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
