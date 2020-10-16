Madison School District to remain fully online for second quarter

The Madison School District announced Friday all students will keep learning completely online for at least another quarter.

In a statement, the district said the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic drove its decision to continue online learning through the second quarter, which runs Nov. 2 to Jan. 22.

"This was an agonizing decision for all of us," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement. "It is always our preference to have students in school buildings, learning face to face and engaging with teachers and staff, however at the heart of this decision was our ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our buildings each day."

Another quarter of online learning also means changes to teaching children from behind screens. The district said several adjustments will be made based on family and student feedback, teacher input and analysis of the first quarter.

Some changes include: shifting elementary reading and math lessons to times "that offer the strongest environment for instruction," revising elementary and secondary attendance practices, and reexamining what students do on Wednesdays when they aren't being taught directly by teachers.