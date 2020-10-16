Madison School District to remain fully online for second quarter

The Madison School District announced Friday all students will keep learning completely online for at least another quarter.
In a statement, the district said the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic drove its decision to continue online learning through the second quarter, which runs Nov. 2 to Jan. 22.
"This was an agonizing decision for all of us," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement. "It is always our preference to have students in school buildings, learning face to face and engaging with teachers and staff, however at the heart of this decision was our ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our buildings each day."
Another quarter of online learning also means changes to teaching children from behind screens. The district said several adjustments will be made based on family and student feedback, teacher input and analysis of the first quarter.
Some changes include: shifting elementary reading and math lessons to times "that offer the strongest environment for instruction," revising elementary and secondary attendance practices, and reexamining what students do on Wednesdays when they aren't being taught directly by teachers.
The district said it will continue a child care program at elementary schools and a meal program to provide a week's worth of free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of family income.
Dane County is seeing higher daily reported coronavirus cases this fall than in late summer before school began. Statewide, Wisconsin keeps breaking records on daily reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the surging virus.
Madison joined other Dane County school systems and large, urban districts choosing to start the year online.
Across Wisconsin, the majority of districts sought some degree of in-person instruction. But positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff has caused schools and entire districts across Wisconsin to switch back-and-forth between online and in-person learning.
Madison was restricted from providing face-to-face classes, but not anymore.
In August, the joint city-county health department issued an order restricting most students from attending in-person classes. But the mandate, which required county students in grades 3 to 12 learn online until metrics improved, was temporarily suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, allowing schools to return all students to the classrooms.
Private schools took up the opportunity, but Dane County districts haven't made a wide effort of restarting in-person classes in a county that is seeing rates of new daily coronavirus cases higher than what was experienced in August.
While Public Health Madison Dane County can't restrict in-person learning while the Supreme Court hears a legal challenge to the August mandate, the local health department still recommends students in grades 3-12 learn online.
This story will be updated.
