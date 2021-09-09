Madison School District to partner with UW Health on COVID testing study

The Madison School District will soon embark on a COVID-19 testing study with UW Health to find a better method of testing children with symptoms such as a fever, runny nose or cough, for the novel coronavirus.
UW Health plans to launch the study next week and will use a sample group of about 400 students, staff and teachers from Leopold and Lincoln elementary schools who display COVID symptoms in an effort to determine a more accessible method of testing.
Dr. Ellen Wald, chief pediatrician on the study and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said she hopes the results of the study will help students, staff and teachers to return to the classroom safely and sooner after a negative test.
“There are going to be a fair number of respiratory infections that are going to be experienced by school-aged children and there is no way that you can tell a respiratory infection that’s caused by SARS-CoV-2 from an infection that’s caused by another kind of respiratory virus that’s commonly found in the community, which means we’re going to have to test a lot of kids,” Wald said.
Spokesperson Tim LeMonds called the partnership between UW Health and the district “extraordinary."
“(The study) offers us opportunities to potentially change the trajectory around certain aspects of our care and the approaches we are utilizing,” he said. “For example, this study is looking at different methods of collecting symptomatic COVID-19 samples that would be less invasive and uncomfortable.”
Current testing protocol handed down by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services requires children, teachers and staff who display symptoms in school to take a rapid antigen test — a nasal swab that can provide a result within 15 minutes.
But because the antigen test can occasionally provide false results in some patients, children, teachers or staff who display symptoms that receive a negative antigen test result are required to get the more accurate and invasive PCR test — which some have likened to a brain biopsy through the nose. Patients must receive a negative PCR test result before they return to the classroom after symptoms subside.
When conducting a PCR (short for polymerase chain reaction) test, scientists and health care providers look for pieces of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids in the sample. The precise nature of the test makes it the gold standard in COVID-19 testing but also causes it to be more expensive and to take longer to yield results than its antigen counterpart, Wald said.
“The only problem with requiring these PCR tests is that they are not, in general, as available as the rapid antigen tests and so it would require that a parent would figure out how to get that test done, have to travel to the test site, sometimes have to pay for it and it’s just a little bit more complicated,” she said. “The question that we’re asking is instead of following that rapid antigen test, which is negative in a symptomatic child, with a PCR test, what if you do another rapid antigen test 24 hours later?”
The hypothesis for the study is based on the idea that the viral load of a COVID-19 positive patient, who received a false negative antigen test initially, will have increased enough over the 24 hour period to be detected by the second antigen test.
Children, teachers or staff who display symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to undergo an initial antigen test and a PCR test. Twenty-four hours after the first round, patients will be asked to conduct a second antigen test while a health provider associated with the study observes via Zoom or video call to make sure sample collection is done properly and to obtain the results of the second test.
The goal of the study is twofold: to determine if two of the less invasive and less expensive antigen tests conducted over the course of 24 hours is as effective as the gold standard PCR test; and to determine if collecting a sample through saliva, which would be easier for children, is as effective as a nasal swab.
“We know that saliva is a really good for testing SARS-CoV-2,” Wald said.
The method, referred to as the “lollipop method” would require a student, teacher or staff member to suck on a swab for twenty seconds to coat it with saliva, a manner of sample collecting that may be less traumatic for young children.
Wald said she hopes the study will determine a method of testing that will be more accessible and affordable, citing rural areas with less access to PCR testing, and will help students, teachers and staff to return to school quicker after symptoms subside.