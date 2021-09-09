Madison School District to partner with UW Health on COVID testing study

The hypothesis for the study is based on the idea that the viral load of a COVID-19 positive patient, who received a false negative antigen test initially, will have increased enough over the 24 hour period to be detected by the second antigen test.

Children, teachers or staff who display symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to undergo an initial antigen test and a PCR test. Twenty-four hours after the first round, patients will be asked to conduct a second antigen test while a health provider associated with the study observes via Zoom or video call to make sure sample collection is done properly and to obtain the results of the second test.

The goal of the study is twofold: to determine if two of the less invasive and less expensive antigen tests conducted over the course of 24 hours is as effective as the gold standard PCR test; and to determine if collecting a sample through saliva, which would be easier for children, is as effective as a nasal swab.

“We know that saliva is a really good for testing SARS-CoV-2,” Wald said.

The method, referred to as the “lollipop method” would require a student, teacher or staff member to suck on a swab for twenty seconds to coat it with saliva, a manner of sample collecting that may be less traumatic for young children.