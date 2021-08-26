Madison School District to offer online learning for grades 4K-5

The Madison School District will offer an online-only learning option for students in grades 4K-5 for the upcoming school year, according to a Thursday announcement.
"This decision comes after considering concerns over the rising incidence of the Delta variant; children under 12 years old not being eligible for vaccinations; and associated risks with family members who are immunocompromised," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.
The deadline to submit a form requesting the online learning option is noon on Monday, Aug. 30. The district is asking parents to fill out a Google Form to express their interest in enrolling their child in online learning at go.madison.com/online. Families will be notified by Tuesday, Aug. 31 if their child will be in the online elementary program.
"There is limited capacity to ensure instructional supports are met for all students," LeMonds said.
Families who would like for their children to be enrolled in distance learning will need to commit to one full semester of online-only classes.
Students in online learning in grade 4K will participate in age-appropriate learning for 3.5 hours per day, and will include a mix of live and recorded instruction. Students in online learning in grades K through 5 will participate in live instruction for up to 3.5 hours per day in math, science, language arts, and science. They will participate in recorded instruction for music, art and physical education. All students will have small group instructional time and the online and in-person programs will follow the same scope and sequence of instruction.
"The elementary virtual option is rooted in doing what is best for all students, while ensuring our young scholars can thrive," LeMonds said.
The announcement came after the district received 452 applications for its new online school, Madison Promise Academy - for students in grades 6 through 12. Only 234 of the students who applied will be enrolled in the district's pilot program for online learning, according to a report by The Capital Times.
For students attending school in person, the district will use mitigation strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19 such as masking when indoors and on buses, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, respiratory etiquette, symptom screening, and contact tracing.
Public Health Madison and Dane County recorded on Wednesday a 45.7% increase over the past two weeks in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.