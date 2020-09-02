Madison School District to offer free meals to all students at 40 school sites this fall

The Madison School District is beefing up its food distribution program for the fall, offering free meals for all students at 40 school sites and providing five days' worth of food at one time.
The district announced Wednesday a new food distribution plan for the start of the school year, which will be fully online through at least Oct. 30. It expands on the food distribution practices the district put in place when schools were ordered to close in March.
The re-tooled, curbside meal program starts on Tuesday — the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
Similar to the spring semester, all students will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches from the district, regardless of whether they would be eligible for free or reduced lunch normally.
But the district is growing the number of sites where food can be picked up.
In the spring, 13 curbside sites were used to distribute meals. Students were able to get a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the next morning, meaning families would need to make daily trips to a site to feed children for a whole school week.
Starting next week, though, families can pick up five days of lunches and breakfasts for students at one time. The meals will come in boxes approximately 12 inches by 9 inches by 9 inches and weighing around 10 pounds.
Parents are asked to fill out a pre-order form online each week to help the district better prepare, but it is not required. If an adult picks up the food, they must be a student's parent, legal guardian or sibling.
Whether students or parents pick up the meals, the student's name and school identification number will need to be provided upon pickup.
If parents don't want or need five days of meals, they can chose fewer meals on the pre-order form and select individual food options from the menu for the week.
The pickup schedule is available on the district's website at mmsd.org/food.
Photos: A look inside the new Verona High School
Main Entrance
Atrium
Reception desk
Atrtium
Social stairs
Flexible seating
Library
Commercial kitchen classroom
Harvested wood
Competitive pool
Trades training
Performing Arts Center
Cardio equipment
Security wall
Keyboard workstations
Historical perspective
Fieldhouse
Automotive classroom
Strength and conditioning
Finishing touches
Distant view
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.