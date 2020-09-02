Madison School District to offer free meals to all students at 40 school sites this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School District is beefing up its food distribution program for the fall, offering free meals for all students at 40 school sites and providing five days' worth of food at one time.

The district announced Wednesday a new food distribution plan for the start of the school year, which will be fully online through at least Oct. 30. It expands on the food distribution practices the district put in place when schools were ordered to close in March.

The re-tooled, curbside meal program starts on Tuesday — the first day of the 2020-21 school year.

Similar to the spring semester, all students will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches from the district, regardless of whether they would be eligible for free or reduced lunch normally.

But the district is growing the number of sites where food can be picked up.

In the spring, 13 curbside sites were used to distribute meals. Students were able to get a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the next morning, meaning families would need to make daily trips to a site to feed children for a whole school week.