Madison School District to hold its first-ever ceremony acknowledging city is on Ho-Chunk land

Members of the Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556 color guard display the flag of the Ho-Chunk Nation during a flag-raising ceremony on Bascom Hill in 2021. The Madison School District plans to honor the Ho-Chunk Nation in a ceremony on Monday. 

The Madison School District plans to hold its first-ever Land Acknowledgement Ceremony Monday to recognize that the Madison area is the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk Nation and to honor the Ho-Chunk people. 

The ceremony will be the first such event to be held be a school district in the state of Wisconsin, the district said. 

District administrators and officials will be joined by Ho-Chunk elders and leaders of all 11 of the federally recognized indigenous tribes in Wisconsin at the event.

The ceremony will include speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation, as well as drums and the exchange of gifts, the district said. A plaque — which will later be put up in the districts schools — will be installed. 

The Ho-Chunk tribe was forced to give up the Madison area as territory in a 1832 treaty. They called their land Teejop, which means Four Lakes. According to oral histories, the Ho-Chunk tribe had lived in the region since the glaciers receded, which was about 11,000 years ago

For decades after the 1832 treaty, both the state and federal government engaged in ethnic cleansing by repeatedly forcing the Ho-Chunk people out of their homes in Wisconsin. Many died during the forced removals and during the arduous journeys to new states. Despite several removals, the Ho-Chunk people kept returning to Wisconsin by foot or canoe. 

The ceremony is meant to honor the Ho-Chunk people and acknowledge that the land now known as Madison used to belong to them. 

It will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the district's Holtzman Building at 333 Holtzman Ave. 

The Madison School District's Holtzman Building at 333 Holtzman Road.
