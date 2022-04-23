Madison School District to hold its first-ever ceremony acknowledging city is on Ho-Chunk land

The Madison School District plans to hold its first-ever Land Acknowledgement Ceremony Monday to recognize that the Madison area is the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk Nation and to honor the Ho-Chunk people.

The ceremony will be the first such event to be held be a school district in the state of Wisconsin, the district said.

District administrators and officials will be joined by Ho-Chunk elders and leaders of all 11 of the federally recognized indigenous tribes in Wisconsin at the event.

The ceremony will include speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation, as well as drums and the exchange of gifts, the district said. A plaque — which will later be put up in the districts schools — will be installed.

For decades after the 1832 treaty, both the state and federal government engaged in ethnic cleansing by repeatedly forcing the Ho-Chunk people out of their homes in Wisconsin. Many died during the forced removals and during the arduous journeys to new states. Despite several removals, the Ho-Chunk people kept returning to Wisconsin by foot or canoe.

The ceremony is meant to honor the Ho-Chunk people and acknowledge that the land now known as Madison used to belong to them.

It will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the district's Holtzman Building at 333 Holtzman Ave.

